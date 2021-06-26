Leitrim deaths - Saturday, June 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen McGoldrick (née McGoldrick), Doonkelly, Fivemilebourne, Leitrim



Kathleen McGoldrick, Doonkelly, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in her 96th year at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mum of Joseph, Mary, Sean and Padraig. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Pamela, David, Carmel, Allison, Gerard, Ciaran, Paul, Colm, Jonathan & Declan, great-grandchildren Ben, Luke, Chloe, Saoirse, Hannah, Sophie & Anna, extended family relatives, kind neighbours & friends. Removal to Mary, Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, on Sunday to arrive for 2:30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions the house and church will be private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people in the Church. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Rita O'Reilly (née Muggivan), Killagoan, Killeshandra, Cavan



Rita O'Reilly, 24th June 2021, Killagoan, Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully in the care of the staff of Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Christopher, deeply regretted by her sons Brendan, Michael and Liam and daughter Evelyn (Smith, Killinkere), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home until Removal on Saturday 26th June at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Rita's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bertie (Eugene) O'Hara, Townparks Manor, Kells, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Celbridge, Kildare / Cavan Town, Cavan

O'Hara, Bertie (Eugene), Townparks Manor, Kells and formerly of Ballinamore, Celbridge and Cavan, 23rd June 2021. Predeceased by his daughter Mary. Remembered by Breda, children Sinéad, Clodagh and Eoghan, granddaughters Helen and Alison, sons-in-law Dave Powell and Shane Monaghan, his sister Maureen Cytryn (New York), extended family and friends. House and service private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society in Bertie's honour. https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/in-memory-tributes-to-your-loved-one/donate-in-memory

Joseph (Joe) Travers, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim

TRAVERS, Joseph (Joe), late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 22nd of June 2021 in the exceptional care of the staff in Our Lady’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica and loving dad to Una (RIP), Al, Siobhán and Damien. Deeply missed by his sister Agnes; predeceased by his siblings Mary, Annie, Peggy, Kate and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, cherished grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Katie, Ian and Elli Marguerite, great-grandchild Sophie, sons-in-law Lance and Brian, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Maureen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to current H.S.E/government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral (only 50 persons allowed) will take place in the coming days. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital through the following link: https://www.stvincentsfoundation.ie/donation/donate/

Joseph's Funeral Mass may be viewed live on Saturday, June 26th, from 10am via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer



Mary Gallagher, Rathmines, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Rathmines, Dublin and formerly Erris, Boyle, Co. Roscommon peacefully in St.Vincent's Hospital, Dublin on Thursday, 24th of June 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Annie and her brother Micheal. Deeply mourned by her cousins, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Saturday, 26th of June, at 11am with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (with 50 people maximum) in the church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace