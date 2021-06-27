Leitrim deaths - Sunday, June 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Phyllis (Brigid Philomena) Burns (née Mundy), Portaliffe, Killeshandra, Cavan



Phyllis (Brigid Philomena) Burns, Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 26th June 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brothers Seamus, Joe and Charlie and very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Ciaran, Declan, Raymond and Adrian, daughters Stella Maria, Frances, Mary and Lorraine, twin brother Cormac and sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home until Removal on Monday 28th June at 11.40am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Monaghan Palliative Care. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Phyllis' Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kathleen McGoldrick (née McGoldrick), Doonkelly, Fivemilebourne, Leitrim



Kathleen McGoldrick, Doonkelly, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in her 96th year at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mum of Joseph, Mary, Sean and Padraig. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Pamela, David, Carmel, Allison, Gerard, Ciaran, Paul, Colm, Jonathan & Declan, great-grandchildren Ben, Luke, Chloe, Saoirse, Hannah, Sophie & Anna, extended family relatives, kind neighbours & friends. Removal to Mary, Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, on Sunday to arrive for 2:30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions the house and church will be private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people in the Church. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Bertie (Eugene) O'Hara, Townparks Manor, Kells, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Celbridge, Kildare / Cavan Town, Cavan

O'Hara, Bertie (Eugene), Townparks Manor, Kells and formerly of Ballinamore, Celbridge and Cavan, 23rd June 2021. Predeceased by his daughter Mary. Remembered by Breda, children Sinéad, Clodagh and Eoghan, granddaughters Helen and Alison, sons-in-law Dave Powell and Shane Monaghan, his sister Maureen Cytryn (New York), extended family and friends. House and service private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society in Bertie's honour. https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/in-memory-tributes-to-your-loved-one/donate-in-memory

May they all Rest in Peace