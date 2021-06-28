Leitrim deaths - Monday, June 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marie McGarry (née Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Marie McGarry (nee Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Saturday June 26th at home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Malachy, her brother Tommy and sister Carmel. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Angela, Helen (Reynolds), Breda (Donnelly), Denise (Curtin) and Edel (Dunne), her sons in law Pascal, Paul, Al and Paul, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Angela, her sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Marie’s remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours, due to Covid restrictions. Marie’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Joseph’s church Cloonturk, for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Marie’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons.

Phyllis (Brigid Philomena) Burns (née Mundy), Portaliffe, Killeshandra, Cavan



Phyllis (Brigid Philomena) Burns, Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 26th June 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brothers Seamus, Joe and Charlie and very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Ciaran, Declan, Raymond and Adrian, daughters Stella Maria, Frances, Mary and Lorraine, twin brother Cormac and sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home until Removal on Monday 28th June at 11.40am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Monaghan Palliative Care. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Phyllis' Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon. Co. Donegal. Suddenly at her residence. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace