Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerard Gilligan, Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Gerard Gilligan, Ross, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of 8 Hilltop, Sligo and HSE Cregg Services. Predeceased by his parents Mary and John Joe. Dearly loved brother of Sean, Mary, Liam, Catherine and Christine. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, together with his extended family in Hilltop, Cartron and the wider Cregg Services. Removal from his home to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to HSE Cregg Services, Hilltop, Sligo. Due to the current restrictions the house and church will be private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people in the church. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchtv.ie/manorhamilton.

Christopher (Chris) Gillooly, Tallaght, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



Gillooly (Tallaght and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) – July 3, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Christopher (Chris), beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Deirdre, Eileen, Colette, Paul and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Brendan and John, sister Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren James, Cathal, Sean, Eamonn, Aisling, Liam, Emma and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght on Wednesday arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Roscommon

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, on Sunday, 4th July 2021. Beloved husband of Della, deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Sheila, Eileen and Anne Marie, sons Pat, John (RIP) and Michael, brothers Vincent, Oliver and Benedict, sisters Mary Agnes and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/rooskey Donations, if desired, to Motor Neuron Ireland. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Frank’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Mary Joe Conboy (née Dalton), Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

Unexpectedly at Cavan General hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Sonny & Winnie, sisters Frances & Phyllis. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her cherished family, Husband Seamus, sons Michael (U.S.), James and George, daughters Mary Nemeth (U.S.) Martina, Louise Kearney and Annette Simpson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and 27 grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Betty, Patsy, Marie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mary Jo will repose privately at her home until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Legga arriving for 3 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. In accordance with current guidelines Mary Jo’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and friends (limited to 50). Mary Jo's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv/legga The Family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. House strictly private please.

Tom Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Cavan



Thomas Joseph (Tom) Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Sunday July 4th 2021 surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Nora, his parents John & Katie, his sister Mary, and brothers John, Pat & Aiden. Sadly missed by his son Kieran, Dessie (Jenny), Kevin (Sharon), his daughters Bernie Tighe (Doogarry) & Noeleen Mulvanerty (Joe, Fenagh), his sister Dympna Mc Laren (Gerard), brother-in-law Paddy Lalor, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish you watch the funeral mass it will be streamed on the Corlough/Templeport facebook page.

Angela Ball (née Derwin), Hermitage, Ennis, Clare / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has taken place of Angela Ball (née Derwin), formerly of Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and late of Hermitage, Ennis, Co. Clare, unexpectedly at home on the 2nd July, 2021. Wife of her beloved husband John (Dermot), devoted mother of Helen and Robert and adored grandmother of Thomas and Amelie. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Lorcan, daughter-in-law Triona, sisters Rose, Betty and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, wide circle of neighbours, friends and her loyal dog Middy. Angela’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 7th July, 2021 at Ennis Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Angela's Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ and for our deaf friends an ISL Interpreter will be live streamed on http://funeralslive.ie/angela- ball/ In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony, is limited to a maximum of 50. Please comply with public health advice. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in Angela’s memory to the Irish Deaf Society. House private please Messages of condolences can be left by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace