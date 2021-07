Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, July 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annette O'Hanlon (née McKenna), Drumkeeran, Leitrim / Finglas, Dublin



Formerly of Finglas and Alicante, Spain. Committed supporter of ONE (Organisation of National Ex Service Personal). Suddenly but peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Louise and cherished daughter of Andy and the late Bridget.Annette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughter, father, sisters Elizabeth, Yvonne and Caroline, brothers Kevin and Ciarán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends, especially from her time in Alicante, Spain, and all who knew and loved her. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to “Dogs Trust” or ONE Organisation of National Ex Service Personal.

Annette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11o’clock by clicking this link: http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html And later for her Cremation Service: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Tom Gallagher, 3 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Tom Gallagher, 3 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal. Peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Sadly Missed by his loving wife Angela, his daughters Geraldine, Christine, Deirdre, Marian & Lorraine, his sons Thomas & Seamus, his 15 Grandchildren & 3 great Grandchildren. Lovingly missed by his sisters Helen & Mary, his daughter In-Law and sons In-Law, his nieces & nephews and all his extended family & friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to Family Only. Remains going to St. Patrick's church Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Renal Unit, Temple street children's Hospital. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Margaret (Beatrice) NESBITT (née Duffy), Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



NESBITT (née Duffy), Margaret (Beatrice) late of Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly of Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on 9th July 2021 in the compassionate and loving care of St Gabriel's Nursing Home. Devoted wife and soul mate of Tom (recently deceased), loving and cherished Mother to Thomas, Gerry, Sheila and Paul, mother-in-law to Stephen, Trish, Karan, and Maria, loving grandmother of Laura, Jamie, Mark, Hannah, Sophia, Muireann, Shona, Alison, Eva, Olivia, Aaron and Sean, dearly missed by her sisters Maureen and Babbie, brothers-in-law Darby, Gerard and John Joe, sister-in-law Kathleen and all extended family, neighbors and friends.

Beatrice's Funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, July 13th, at 10am by visiting https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam

Joan Gannon (née Regan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

Gannon (née Regan) Joan (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Cootehall, Roscommon) – July 4, 2021, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Aidan and loving mother of Donal, Raymond, Yvonne and Lorraine. Very sadly missed by her husband, by her children and their respective partners, grandchildren Rossa, Cian, Daire, Shannagh and Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 12 o’c on Tuesday, July 13th, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, which may be viewed on: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham.



Pat Feeney (née Muldoon) Drumlitten, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace