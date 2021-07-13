Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kevin Columb, Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Longford



Kevin peacefully passed away in London. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends. Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday 15th July, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Peter Nicholson, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, at Sligo University Hospital, in the devoted care of the staff and surrounded by his loving family. Survived and sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, his sons and daughter, John, Ann, Joseph and Gary, his sister Maura, daughters in law Collette, Dayna and Ann's boyfriend Simon, his beloved grandchildren Rhiannon, Kelly, Sienna, Aoibhe, Ann and Cian, his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Peter will lie in repose at the family home on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Peter's funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.30am on Tuesday morning. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, on Tuesday 13th July at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Kathleen Morahan (née Regan), Cleaheen, Cootehall, Roscommon



Kathleen Morahan (nee Regan) Cleaheen, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, July 10th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and brother Eddie Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus (James) and Fergal, daughter-in-law Jeannette, grandchildren Morgan, Iollan, Celia, Dearbhla and Jane, sister-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/

Annette O'Hanlon (née McKenna), Drumkeeran, Leitrim / Finglas, Dublin



Formerly of Finglas and Alicante, Spain. Committed supporter of ONE (Organisation of National Ex Service Personal). Suddenly but peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Louise and cherished daughter of Andy and the late Bridget. Annette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughter, father, sisters Elizabeth, Yvonne and Caroline, brothers Kevin and Ciarán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends, especially from her time in Alicante, Spain, and all who knew and loved her. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to “Dogs Trust” or ONE Organisation of National Ex Service Personal. Annette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11o’clock by clicking this link: http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html And later for her Cremation Service: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Margaret (Beatrice) Nesbitt (née Duffy), Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Nesbitt (née Duffy), Margaret (Beatrice) late of Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly of Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on 9th July 2021 in the compassionate and loving care of St Gabriel's Nursing Home. Devoted wife and soul mate of Tom (recently deceased), loving and cherished Mother to Thomas, Gerry, Sheila and Paul, mother-in-law to Stephen, Trish, Karan, and Maria, loving grandmother of Laura, Jamie, Mark, Hannah, Sophia, Muireann, Shona, Alison, Eva, Olivia, Aaron and Sean, dearly missed by her sisters Maureen and Babbie, brothers-in-law Darby, Gerard and John Joe, sister-in-law Kathleen and all extended family, neighbors and friends. Beatrice's Funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, July 13th, at 10am by visiting https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam

Joan Gannon (née Regan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

Gannon (née Regan) Joan (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Cootehall, Roscommon) – July 4, 2021, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Aidan and loving mother of Donal, Raymond, Yvonne and Lorraine. Very sadly missed by her husband, by her children and their respective partners, grandchildren Rossa, Cian, Daire, Shannagh and Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 12 o’c on Tuesday, July 13th, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, which may be viewed on: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham.



Pat Feeney (née Muldoon) Drumlitten, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace