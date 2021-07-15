Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sinéad Duffy, Lughnafearraigh, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Arrangements have changed. Predeceased by her mother Bernie Duffy, Carney. Sinéad, suddenly at her residence. Much loved mother of Jason. Sadly missed by her loving son, brother Michael, partner Paddy, sister-in-law Emma, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration Of Life Service for Sinéad will take place in The Foley And McGowan`s Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market Yard, Sligo on Friday afternoon at 2:30pm followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery, Co. Sligo afterwards. Due to the current restrictions the Celebration Of Life and funeral will be private for family, relatives and friends only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals c/o Foley And McGowan`s Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market yard, Sligo or by following this link : https://www.ispca.ie/sligo_dogs_appeal.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan



The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in Edinburgh on Monday 19th July 2021 14:00Link: https://www.wesleymedia. co.uk/webcast-view. Location: Seafield Crematorium, Edinburgh - Default Chapel 40 Seafield Rd, Edinburgh EH6 7LD, United Kingdom. Login / Order ID: 102556. Password: xugdtkvn.

Requeim Mass on Sunday 25th July 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan Ireland N41 Y409 with interment of Ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is : https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_ 2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Mary K. (Mae) Colleran, USA and born in, Arigna, Roscommon



Mary K. Colleran, known to all as "Mae" passed away on July 10th 2021. She was 74 years old. Born in Arigna Co. Roscommon, Ireland to Michael and Mary Walsh, Mae was the middle of three children. Mae was raised in Arigna and attended Glen National School. She emigrated to New York in 1965 to seek a better life for herself. Mae would meet the love of her life Barney shortly after her arrival. She married Barney Colleran on September 23, 1972. The couple lived in Yonkers. Mae worked in the dietary department at Montiefiore North, formerly known as Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She was a very low key person and down to earth, yet proud and strong willed. Her smile and laugh could light up a room. She could also converse about any topic. Mae will be remembered by many for her generosity with people, especially children. She was a true caregiver and would always have your back. To say the least "Mae had a heart of gold".

Mae is survived by her brother Paddy Joe in Ireland, sister in laws; Liz and Criona, Nephews; PJ and Michael, Nephew in law Brian and Niece Michelle. She will be missed by everyone who knew her especially family, friends and her "Baby Sammy" her dog . Mae is predeceased by her husband Barney.

A celebration of Mae's life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Ave, Pelham New York on Friday July 16th from 5-8pm. A mass of christian burial will take place at St. Barnabas Church located at 409 E. 241 St, Bronx, New York on Saturday July 17th at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For more information or to leave a condolence please visit pelhamfuneral.com https://my.gather.app/remember/mae-colleran

Mary Duffy, No 2, Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran, Donegal



Mary Duffy, London, England and formerly of No.2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in London. Beloved sister of Teresa (London). Deeply regretted by her sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will take place this Saturday, 17th July, at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am, followed by burial of Ashes in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 50 people allowed in Church. Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

Christy Maguire - Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Christy Maguire of Ross Lane, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo on Tuesday, July 13th. Predeceased by his son Brian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethel, children Daniel, Janette, Peter, Paddy and Mary Alice, brother Gerry, sister Carmel, nephew Mathew, son-in-law Ronan O'Malley, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning from his family home to arrive at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.churchtv.ie/manorhamilton. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Thursday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to St. Clare’s Church via Main Street and the New Line.

Kevin Columb - London / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Kevin Columb, London, England and Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully, in London. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends. Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday, 15th July, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning, July 16, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace

