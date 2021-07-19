Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hunter née Murtagh, Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 17th July 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Kathleen’s remains will repose at her residence, private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions, on Tuesday 20th July 2021, from 4.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 21st July, at 12.00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford, Friday July 16th peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie Macken (née Shivnan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Knockvicar, Roscommon



Macken (née Shivnan), Marie (Rathfarnham and late of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 17 July 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of David, Barry, Ciara (McNaughten) and the late Conor (21 May 2021). Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Joan, Niamh and Kay, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Darragh, Maeve, Leah, Amy, Ben, Holly, Sam and Lucy, sisters Breda and Fionnuala, brother Mícheál, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Marie’s funeral cortège will depart from her home at 9.40 am on Thursday morning (22 July). Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday at 10 am and the cremation Committal Service at this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 at 12.15 pm.

Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely/Johnstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coremore, Co. Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, July 16th, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Blackrock Hospice. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted father to Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, sister Katie, brothers-in-law Gerry and Padraig, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Monday, July 19th from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 20th, to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, D 18. The Funeral cortège will be passing the family home at approximately 11.15am for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Dannie and Family. To view the Requiem Mass live click on the link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish.

Joseph Hargaden - Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Hargaden, The Old Barracks, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, after a short illness, in Beaumont Hospital. Loving husband to Angela and father to daughters Honor (John), Inez (Raglan) and son Emmett (Kat) and grandson Elliott. Deeply missed by his brothers Val, Johnny, Greg and Alan (London) and sisters Patricia (Galway), Joan (Sligo), Carmel (Roscommon), Teresa (Longford), Elizabeth (Leitrim), Jeanette (Westmeath) and extended family and friends. Private cremation service at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday at 4pm. For Link to webcam go to www.lakelandscrematorium.ie and click on the live stream. The password is Lakelandsfuneral2021.

Anne Gallagher - Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Anne Gallagher, Rathmore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family on Friday, 16th July. Sadly missed by her daughters Niamh and Roisin and their father Thomas and all the Gallagher Family, Ballyshannon. Predeceased by her mother Maureen. Loving daughter of Michael Gallagher, and missed dearly by her sisters Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate. Beloved niece, auntie, sister in law and devoted friend to many. Remains going to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon on Monday, July 19, for 11am funeral mass with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

John O'Rourke - Virginia, Co Cavan / Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John O’Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife, Madge, sons & daughter, grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence this Monday, July 19th, at 10.40am for arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Munterconnaught. John’s funeral mass will be restricted under current COVID guidelines. People are invited to form a guard of honour along the route of the funeral cortege from his residence to the chapel as a mark of respect.

George Kiely - Strokestown, Co Roscommon / Foxrock, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Foxrock, Co Dublin. Formerly of Liverpool, England, and formerly of C.T.T., Enterprise Ireland and NUJ. At Sligo University Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, 15th July. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Brennan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sister Margaret, nephew John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for funeral service private to family and close friends on Monday, July 19th, at 2.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in-lieu of to Sligo University Hospital.

Des McGovern - Edinburgh, Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh and formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in Edinburgh on Monday, 19th July 2021 14:00Link: https://www.wesleymedia. co.uk/webcast-view. Location: Seafield Crematorium, Edinburgh - Default Chapel 40 Seafield Rd, Edinburgh EH6 7LD, United Kingdom. Login / Order ID: 102556. Password: xugdtkvn

Requeim Mass on Sunday, 25th July, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan N41 Y409 with interment of ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon), Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, Co Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on Thursday, 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace