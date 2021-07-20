Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Agnes Lee, Chestnut Drive, Mullingar, Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Agnes Lee, Chestnut Drive, Mullingar,(formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Acton, London) July 17, 2021, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Pre-deceased by her brothers Gabriel, Oliver and John; Agnes will be deeply missed by her sister Evelyn, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at 11.00 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.drumshanboparish.ie

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hunter née Murtagh, Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 17th July 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Kathleen’s remains will repose at her residence, private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions, on Tuesday 20th July 2021, from 4.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 21st July, at 12.00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member.

Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Marian Reynolds (nee McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Parkes) and her sisters Teresa and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sons Johnny and Charlie, daughters Attracta and Anita, her adorned grandchildren Sean, Claire, Isibéal and Lucy, sons in law Paul and Cathal, brother Michael-John, sisters Bridgit, Elizabeth and Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her large circle of friends. In accordance with current government guidelines, she will be reposing at her home on Tuesday, July 20th, from 5pm to 8pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Removal from her home Wednesday, July 21st, at 11:30am, for Mass of the Resurrection to Rooskey Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork / Drumlish, Longford



Eva Bennett (née Noonan) Barrack Street, Whitegate & Drumlish, Co. Longford on July 18th 2021 suddenly at home. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Shane, Amanda, Chloe and Nicola. Daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Noonan), sister of Ray, Séamus and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Eva. Route and funeral details will be updated here when available.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford, Friday July 16th peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie Macken (née Shivnan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Knockvicar, Roscommon



Macken (née Shivnan), Marie (Rathfarnham and late of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 17 July 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of David, Barry, Ciara (McNaughten) and the late Conor (21 May 2021). Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Joan, Niamh and Kay, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Darragh, Maeve, Leah, Amy, Ben, Holly, Sam and Lucy, sisters Breda and Fionnuala, brother Mícheál, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Marie’s funeral cortège will depart from her home at 9.40 am on Thursday morning (22 July). Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday at 10 am and the cremation Committal Service at this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 at 12.15 pm.

Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely/Johnstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coremore, Co. Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, July 16th, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Blackrock Hospice. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted father to Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, sister Katie, brothers-in-law Gerry and Padraig, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday, July 20th, to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, D 18. The Funeral cortège will be passing the family home at approximately 11.15am for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Dannie and Family. To view the Requiem Mass live click on the link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish.

Des McGovern - Edinburgh, Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh and formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in Edinburgh on Monday, 19th July 2021 14:00Link: https://www.wesleymedia. co.uk/webcast-view. Requeim Mass on Sunday, 25th July, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan N41 Y409 with interment of ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon), Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, Co Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on Thursday, 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace