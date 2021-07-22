Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Janet Eva Mc Connell, 'Hilltop', Mullagh, Dromahair, Leitrim



Mc Connell - Janet Eva, “Hilltop “, Mullagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, July 20th 2021, peacefully at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Lucy. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Betty and Monica, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines numbers in Church will be limited to 50 people. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the webcam churchtv.ie.

Lee Almond, Meelick, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Lee Almond, (Meelick, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim and formerly Worthing, England)- 18th July (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, daughters Abigale and Natalie, sons Grant and Chris, son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Chloe, grandson Oliver, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Lee's Funeral cortege will leave St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o' clock on Friday, via Kilnagross, Meelick and Mohill to arrive at Lakeland 's Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for Cremation at 2pm. Lee's Cremation service can be viewed online on the link - Lee's Cremation Service Password: Lakelandsfuneral2021 Lee's Cremation service is private to family and close friends limited to 50 people at the Crematorium.

Noel Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Tullamore, Offaly



Noel Cunnigham Snr. 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly from 4 Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann and Son Shane, and a loving father to Joan, Kathy, Noel and Maureen. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-In-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friend. Reposing at his late residence Tuesday from 4pm. House Private to family, friends and neighbours only. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan



Briody, (nee Gibney), Elizabeth, (Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan), Tuesday 20th July 2021, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patsy, pre-deceased by her daughter Kathleen Bouchier, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers; Tom, Pat, James, John and sister, MaryAnn Mooney. Much loved mother of Padraig, Seamus, Anna (McGahern), Thomas, Elizabeth (Shannon), Sean and Brendan, daughters-in-law; Annemarie, Sheila, Patsie, Vera and Mags, sons-in-law; Mel, Pat and Aidan, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Maureen, Kathleen and Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family members. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Elizabeth's requiem Mass will be private to family. Her funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.45am on Friday 23rd July to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For live streaming follow : https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Sean Murray, 6 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Aghadrumsee, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Sean Murray, 6 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and late of Aghadrumsee, Co. Fermanagh, 20th July 2021, in his 60th year, peacefully at S.W.A.H., Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Sean, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Kim, James and son Sean, Vicky, his adored granddaughter Niamh and sister Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Noel and parents Patrick and Margaret. Sean will be sadly missed by his many friends and relatives. Removal Thursday, 22nd July, at 1.30pm for Funeral Service at 3.00pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan followed by private cremation. Sean's funeral cortege will travel through Ballyconnell from the Derrylin side on its route to Lakelands Crematorium. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner.

May they all Rest in Peace