Leitrim deaths, Friday, July 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ambrose Canning, The Willows and formerly Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Leitrim



He will be sadly missed by his partner Anne Marie, his brother Frank (England), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins especially Marie, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning from Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore leaving at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 10.45am. Cremation will follow afterwards in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Dermott Fallon, Carrowlaur, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Dermott Fallon, Carrowlaur, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne, in the care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital and in the presence of his devoted wife Brid. Dearly loved husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother in law, uncle, neighbour and friend.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, 22nd July, 2021. House strictly private to family and close friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St.Brigids Church, Drumkeerin on Friday, 23rd July, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu,if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit or the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Lee Almond, Meelick, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Lee Almond, (Meelick, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim and formerly Worthing, England)- 18th July (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, daughters Abigale and Natalie, sons Grant and Chris, son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Chloe, grandson Oliver, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Lee's Funeral cortege will leave St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o' clock on Friday, via Kilnagross, Meelick and Mohill to arrive at Lakeland 's Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for Cremation at 2pm.Lee's Cremation service is private to family and close friends limited to 50 people at the Crematorium.

Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan

Briody, (nee Gibney), Elizabeth, (Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan), Tuesday 20th July 2021, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patsy, pre-deceased by her daughter Kathleen Bouchier, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers; Tom, Pat, James, John and sister, MaryAnn Mooney. Much loved mother of Padraig, Seamus, Anna (McGahern), Thomas, Elizabeth (Shannon), Sean and Brendan, daughters-in-law; Annemarie, Sheila, Patsie, Vera and Mags, sons-in-law; Mel, Pat and Aidan, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Maureen, Kathleen and Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family members. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Elizabeth's requiem Mass will be private to family. Her funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.45am on Friday 23rd July to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For live streaming follow : https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Annie Edwards (née Mc Kiernan) Killycrin, Bawnboy, Cavan



Annie Edwards (nee Mc Kiernan), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, July 22nd 2021 peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Edel (Frank), Peter, Julie, Breda (Declan), Gareth (Maggie), Joe (Veronica), daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josie Donohoe, sisters-in-law Margaret & Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friend

Removal on Saturday morning from her residence arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The funeral mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/578188662

PJ O'Reilly, Snugborough, Ballyconnell, Cavan



PJ O'Reilly, Snugborough, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, July 20th 2021 suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Frank & Helena. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen(Fitzpatrick), Teresa(Bannon), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family & friends.

Removal on Friday arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be streamed live on the following link : https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford, Friday July 16th peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortège leaving the family home tomorrow, Friday, at 11.30am, arriving at St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, limited to 50 people, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciate your kindness and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the link: https://vimeo.com/576693274

May they all Rest in Peace