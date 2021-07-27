Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Hannigan, Cornagrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

July 24th 2021, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by loving son Hugh, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 12.45pm, arriving at St Mary's Church, Staghall, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium at 3:00pm. Due to government & HSE Covid guidelines, John's funeral Mass & cremation will be limited to 50 people.

Vera (Veronica) Dwyer (née Waldron), Ballinafad, Boyle, Sligo



The death has occurred of Vera (Veronica) Dwyer (nee Waldron), Carrowcrory, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co. Sligo and formerly Heathfield, Castleplunkett, Co Roscommon on Saturday 24th July peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mike, her sister Maureen Donnellan (Rusheen), her brothers Miko (Heathfield), Jim, Paddy and Vincent (Birmingham). Sadly missed by her loving family Paul, Della (Beirne) – Croghan, Linda (Kiernan) – Ballinafad and Finbarr, daughters in law Mary Frances and Annette, her sons in law Seamus and Gerard, her sisters Rita Gately (Fuerty) and Kathleen Piecuch (USA). Her treasured grandchildren Amy and husband Dermott, Cillian, Evan, Eoin, James, Sarah, Maisie and Edie. Her great grandchildren Leah, Alysha and Kai. Her in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Vera will be removed to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Culfadda for Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, 27th July which will be live streamed on https://www.keashparish.ie/culfadda-church/ with burial afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Northwest Hospice Sligo. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/ In accordance with HSE and Government Covid 19 Guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 50 persons which includes family and close friends.

Karen Mc Donald, Grilly, Belturbet, Cavan



Karen McDonald, Grilly, Belturbet, Co.Cavan. 25th July 2021, in the loving care of the staff and her family in St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John children Caoimhe, Aisling, Colum, Meabh and Shane, mother in law Rose, brothers John and Vincent, sister Valerie sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. COVID-19 regulations of social distancing and face coverings will apply.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee Belturbet (Via Grilly) for 12.00 noon funeral Mass. The church will be limited to 50 people. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Those standing along the route to pay there respects are asked to adhere to social distancing and keep everyone safe.

House Private Please.

Zeltite Karnupe, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Zeltite Karnupe, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Latvia, 24th July 2021, after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Aivars, deeply regretted by her loving sons Atis, Alfreds and Aivars, brother Aldis, goddaughter Arta, nieces nephews, wider family circle and close friends. Zeltite remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill Belturbet (H14 R583) on Tuesday, 27th July, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm for family and close friends only please, with removal to Lakelands Crematorium for private service and cremation at 2pm. The ceremony can be viewed online at lakelandscrematorium.ie. Click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral 2021.

May they all Rest in Peace