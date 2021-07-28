Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis (Frank) Corr, Ballyboughal, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Corr of Roscall, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and late of Fingal County Council Planning and Housing division, on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021 peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (Evelyn), children Francis, Maria, Carmel, Siobhan and Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy, Kathleen (Kathy) Steadman, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents; brothers; Patrick, Eugene, John, and Bernard.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Francis (Francie) Bannon, Darraugh,Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his sons John (Mary), Gerard (Mary), daughters Margaret (Joe), Ann (Brian), Evelyn, Jacqueline (Des), Pauline (Sean) and Martina (Hugh), his many adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Pauline, brothers Patrick and Aidan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence today, Wednesday, from 2pm until 9pm for family, neighbours and close friends, all social distance guidelines must be adhered to. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, restricted to 50 people, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link. https://vimeo.com/579898696

Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise), Kevin (Sue). Sadly missed by her sister Peggy & Toni (England), her Grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her Great Grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2pm until removal on Friday morning to St.Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private to Family, neighbours and close Friends. In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mary LEHANY, Lois Beag, Keadue, Roscommon / Arigna, Roscommon / Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Lehany, Lois Beag, Keadue, Co. Roscommon and formerly Gluckawn, Arigna, Co. Leitrim. July 27th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Agnes. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Blondina and Christina, brothers Pakie, Mickey, Tommy and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. (limited to 35 persons in church) Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Kay Cooney (née Gormley), Rathedmond, Sligo Town, Sligo / Aughnacliffe, Longford



Cooney (née Gormley) Kay, Saint John’s Community Hospital, Sligo and late of Rathedmond, Sligo, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford and former teaching staff at Mercy Primary School, Sligo

July 25th 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Albert. Dearly loved mother of Claudine, Lorna and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Fintan (Dublin) and Seán (Meath), Leo (New Zealand), sisters Emer Fitzpatrick (Dublin) and Anna (Dublin), son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Devin, Miles and Lucy, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 27th, for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Wednesday, July 28th, in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.sligocathedral.ie. Covid19 restrictions apply with numbers attending limited to 50 at all times.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint John’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo

Patsy Brennan, The Crescent, Boyle, Roscommon



John Patrick (Patsy) Brennan (The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and ex. Roscommon Herald) – July 26, 2021. In his 90th year. Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rita (nee McKeon), son Donald and parents Billy and Mary Ann.

Sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his heartbroken daughter Patricia (Raftery, Castlerea), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Jessie, granddaughter Saoirse, brother Liam, sisters Lolo (Higgins, Naas) and Betty (Leydon, Kilkenny), sister-in-law Mae, brothers-in-law Padraic and George, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and his many friends

Patsy’s cortège will leave his home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon – Max. 50. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Gretta MCGARRY (née Morrisroe), Kilnamanagh, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



GRETTA MCGARRY (née Morrisroe) Kilnamanagh, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon died July 27th, 2021 (Peacefully) at her home in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter and infant son Tommy.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her daughter Carmel (husband Martin), sons John, Peter, Mattie (wife Geraldine) and Gerard, grandchildren Catherine (Goddaughter), Aisling, Brenda, Paul, Keith, Enda, Kevin and Donal, great-grandchildren Éadaoin, Conn, Ryan, Abbie, Fionn, Oran, Cillian, Sheona, Anya, Emma and Lilly -Mae. Gretta will be greatly missed by her best friend Carmel, her carers and friends Eileen, Ann, Margaret and Mary, her bridesmaid Betty, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Gretta will be removed from her home on Thursday at 12.30pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm followed by interment in Kilnamanagh cemetery.

Gretta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this webcam: sharkeyfuneraldirectors/facebook

Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Gretta can be made to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services

John Hannigan, Cornagrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

July 24th 2021, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by loving son Hugh, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 12.45pm, arriving at St Mary's Church, Staghall, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium at 3:00pm. Due to government & HSE Covid guidelines, John's funeral Mass & cremation will be limited to 50 people.

May they all Rest in Peace