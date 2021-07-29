Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim



Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

Francis (Frank) Corr, Ballyboughal, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Corr of Roscall, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and late of Fingal County Council Planning and Housing division, on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021 peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (Evelyn), children Francis, Maria, Carmel, Siobhan and Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy, Kathleen (Kathy) Steadman, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents; brothers; Patrick, Eugene, John, and Bernard. Reposing at home. Removal from home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin arriving for 9:20am Funeral Mass on Friday, 30th July 2021. His funeral cortege will depart Ballyboughal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim for Funeral Mass at 1:30pm on Friday, 30th July 2021, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny or the Irish Cancer Society. In compliance with current Government Guidelines Francis' funeral will be restricted to 50 people.

Edward (Ned) O'Rourke, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) O'Rourke Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Remains arriving in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan on Friday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rossinver Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Veronica McDermott (née Casey), Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John and Hilda, her brother John and daughter-in-law Karen. Survived and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Batty, her devoted sons and daughters, Shaun, Joseph, Sharon, Tara, Hilda, Michael and Lisa, her sisters Kathleen, Barbara, Maria and Eileen, her beloved grandchildren, James, Jesseca, Kevin, Tiernan, Joe, Jade, Carrie, Jonathan, Mikey, Matthew, Emily, Aine, Meabh, Casey, Donal, Taghd and Eoin, her great grandchildren Maeve and Paddy, her daughter-in-law, Edel sons-in-law, Michael, Kevin, Tommy, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Veronica will lie in repose at the family home on Thursday evening, the 29th July, from 5pm to 8pm. House private on Friday morning please. Veronica’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 12.40pm on Friday afternoon for Mass of the Resurrection which will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, Veronica’s Funeral will be held in private with her family, friends and neighbours. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Sadie Rowan (née Devaney), 8 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Cavan



Sadie Rowan (neé Devaney), 8 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 28th July, suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband, Tommy and parents, Hannah and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, Sheila and Tracey, sons-in-law Killian and Simon, grandchildren Emily, Cooper and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends, Annette and Seamus. Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise), Kevin (Sue). Sadly missed by her sister Peggy & Toni (England), her Grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, Shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her Great Grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2pm until removal on Friday morning to St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family, neighbours and close friends. In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

May they all Rest in Peace