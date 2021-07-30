Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, July 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim

Cormac Kenny (Jamestown Village, Co. Leitrim) July 28th 2021 peacefully at home in Jamestown. Beloved husband to Lorna Baker and much loved father to Kristina, Rodger and Martha. Will be very sadly missed by his sister Margot and his friends the Grey Nomads. A great loss to the local community and friends on the river. Reposing privately at home on Saturday 31st and Sunday 1st. Cormac's funeral cortege will leave 76M at Jamestown Harbour at 11:30am Monday morning on route to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon, in accordance with Covid 19 government guidelines. As a mark of respect those who wish to may line the route while maintaining social distance. The ceremony will be broadcast outside the church and It may be viewed on this link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks The private crematorium service will take place at Lakelands, Cavan at 2.30pm and may be viewed on this link: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Roscommon

Bernard (Bernie) McManus, Lislea, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. July 28th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann, sister Annie, brothers Michael, John Joe and Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret Kelly (Drumshanbo), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bernie's funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Arigna Cemetery.

Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan



Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Fondly remembered by his nieces Breege (BeBe), Patricia, Maureen and Susie, nephews Andrew, Michael, Martin and Anthony, his sister-in-law Loreto, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Saturday evening at 6.30 pm via Blacklion and his late residence Gubaveeney. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bartley’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/NKpWv5_IYdY

Francis (Frank) Corr, Ballyboughal, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Corr of Roscall, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and late of Fingal County Council Planning and Housing division, on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021 peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (Evelyn), children Francis, Maria, Carmel, Siobhan and Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy, Kathleen (Kathy) Steadman, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents; brothers; Patrick, Eugene, John, and Bernard. Reposing at home. Removal from home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin arriving for 9:20am Funeral Mass on Friday, 30th July 2021. His funeral cortege will depart Ballyboughal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim for Funeral Mass at 1:30pm on Friday, 30th July 2021, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny or the Irish Cancer Society. In compliance with current Government Guidelines Francis' funeral will be restricted to 50 people.

Edward (Ned) O'Rourke, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) O'Rourke Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Remains arriving in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan on Friday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rossinver Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Veronica McDermott (née Casey), Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John and Hilda, her brother John and daughter-in-law Karen. Survived and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Batty, her devoted sons and daughters, Shaun, Joseph, Sharon, Tara, Hilda, Michael and Lisa, her sisters Kathleen, Barbara, Maria and Eileen, her beloved grandchildren, James, Jesseca, Kevin, Tiernan, Joe, Jade, Carrie, Jonathan, Mikey, Matthew, Emily, Aine, Meabh, Casey, Donal, Taghd and Eoin, her great grandchildren Maeve and Paddy, her daughter-in-law, Edel sons-in-law, Michael, Kevin, Tommy, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Veronica’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 12.40pm on Friday afternoon for Mass of the Resurrection which will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, Veronica’s Funeral will be held in private with her family, friends and neighbours. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Sadie Rowan (née Devaney), 8 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Cavan

Sadie Rowan nee Devaney, 8 Sean Lee, Drive, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Wednesday, 28th July, suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and parents Hannah and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Sheila and Tracey, sons-in-law Killian and Simon, grandchildren Emily, Cooper and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends Annette and Seamus. Remains will be reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday morning, 31st July, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for service and cremation at 12 noon, via old Belturbet road. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Sadie’s service will be private to family and close friends only. The ceremony can be viewed online at lakelandscrematorium.ie. Click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021.

Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Joan D'Arcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise), Kevin (Sue). Sadly missed by her sister Peggy & Toni (England), her Grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, Shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her Great Grandchildren. Removal on Friday morning to St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family, neighbours and close friends. In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

May they all Rest in Peace