Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, August 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim

Cormac Kenny (Jamestown Village, Co. Leitrim) July 28th 2021 peacefully at home in Jamestown. Beloved husband to Lorna Baker and much loved father to Kristina, Rodger and Martha. Will be very sadly missed by his sister Margot and his friends the Grey Nomads. A great loss to the local community and friends on the river. Reposing privately at home on Saturday 31st and Sunday 1st. Cormac's funeral cortege will leave 76M at Jamestown Harbour at 11:30am Monday morning on route to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon, in accordance with Covid 19 government guidelines. As a mark of respect those who wish to may line the route while maintaining social distance. The ceremony will be broadcast outside the church and It may be viewed on this link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks The private crematorium service will take place at Lakelands, Cavan at 2.30pm and may be viewed on this link: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Bartley McLoughlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Fondly remembered by his nieces Breege (BeBe), Patricia, Maureen and Susie, nephews Andrew, Michael, Martin and Anthony, his sister-in-law Loreto, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30 pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bartley’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/NKpWv5_IYdY

Aiveen Strathie (née Murphy), 23 Coragh Road, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Strathie, Aiveen nee Murphy, 23 Coragh Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh BT92 4BP, 30th July 2021. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, cherished mother of Caolan, Dean & Kechul, dear daughter of Mary Murphy and the late Hugh, sister of Helena Ward (Malachy) Aodhgan (Donna), Caroline McQuaid (Tony), Brian (Laura), Liam (Aine) and Joseph Geraldine.

Removal to St Nail's Church, Kinawley, on Sunday, 1st August, for Mass at 1.00pm which may be viewed on the Parish Webcam followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours

Rev. Fr. Tommie Culloty, Ballydesmond, Cork / Clare / Leitrim / Galway



Culloty: Glencollins, Ballydesmond and Newmarket. On July 30, 2021, in the excellent care of his niece Mary and Phil, Scarteen Lower, Newmarket, in his 91st year, Rev. Fr. Tommie, previously Brother Anthony. Deeply mourned by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, Bishop Brendan Kelly, priests of the Diocese of Galway, former confrères in the De La Salle Order, former parishioners, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Fr. Tommie’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in accordance with current government guidelines on Monday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond and will be live-streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/. Interment afterwards in the church grounds.

Sean Lee, Fallacarra, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Lee, Fallacarra, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff of ESB Networks. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, children Moira, Dympna, Oliver and Johanna, sister Anne (Australia), brothers Peter and Barry (England), grandchildren Daryl, Caoimhín, Chloe, Stacey, Callum, Daniel, Saorlaith and Naoise, sons-in-law Kevin, Patrick and Alan, daughter-in-law Clair, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, the family home and Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Monday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to the Church of the Annunciation Mullies.

May they all Rest in Peace