Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 2, 2021

The following deaths have been reported in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Cormac Kenny, Jamestown, Leitrim

Cormac Kenny (Jamestown Village, Co. Leitrim) July 28th 2021 peacefully at home in Jamestown. Beloved husband to Lorna Baker and much loved father to Kristina, Rodger and Martha. Will be very sadly missed by his sister Margot and his friends the Grey Nomads. A great loss to the local community and friends on the river. Cormac's funeral cortege will leave 76M at Jamestown Harbour at 11:30am today, Monday on route to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon, in accordance with Covid 19 government guidelines. As a mark of respect those who wish to may line the route while maintaining social distance. The ceremony will be broadcast outside the church and It may be viewed on this link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/ref=bookmarks The private crematorium service will take place at Lakelands, Cavan at 2.30pm and may be viewed on this link: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021.

Rev. Fr. Tommie Culloty, Ballydesmond, Cork / Clare / Leitrim / Galway

Culloty: Glencollins, Ballydesmond and Newmarket. On July 30, 2021, in the excellent care of his niece Mary and Phil, Scarteen Lower, Newmarket, in his 91st year, Rev. Fr. Tommie, previously Brother Anthony. Deeply mourned by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, Bishop Brendan Kelly, priests of the Diocese of Galway, former confrères in the De La Salle Order, former parishioners, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Fr. Tommie’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in accordance with current government guidelines today, Monday, at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond and will be live-streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/. Interment afterwards in the church grounds.

Sean Lee, Fallacarra, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Lee, Fallacarra, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff of ESB Networks. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, children Moira, Dympna, Oliver and Johanna, sister Anne (Australia), brothers Peter and Barry (England), grandchildren Daryl, Caoimhín, Chloe, Stacey, Callum, Daniel, Saorlaith and Naoise, sons-in-law Kevin, Patrick and Alan, daughter-in-law Clair, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday, in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, the family home and Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route this morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to the Church of the Annunciation Mullies.

May they all Rest in Peace