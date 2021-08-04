Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday August 4, 2021

Noel Charles, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death has occurred of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, and Kells, Co. Meath, Sunday, 1st August 2021 in New York after a long illness bravely borne.

Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles and beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces nephews extended family, his many friends, colleagues, and all who knew him.

His remains will repose in Wyman- Fischer Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York. 10965. Funeral Arrangements to be published later.

Sr.Inez Kenny, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Sr.Inez Kenny, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon and late of Glenfarne, Co.Leitrim. Tuesday 3rd August 2021 (peacefully) at Marist Convent surrounded by her Marist sisters. Predeceased by her sister Eileen, brothers Hugh, Brendan and Terry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Donald (Sligo) and Frank (Atlanta) , sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sr.Inez in Convent Chapel on Thursday at 2 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery. Marist Convent strictly private at all times

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines. Sr. Inez’s Funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only. No flowers by request please.

James Bernard (Jim) O'Loughlin, Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Fermanagh



James Bernard O'Loughlin (Jim) Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh August 3rd, 2021 in his 91st year, Beloved husband of Celine, Much loved father of Brian (Sinead) Nuala (Sean) Síle, Kate (Charles) Sinead (Drew) Nicola (Charlie) Jerome, his 12 adored Grandchildren, brothers Joe, Pat, Sean, and Terry, sisters Bridie, and Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire O'Loughlin and O'Shea families.

Jim's funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Thursday morning going to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11.am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to offer respect to the family while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the journey to the church. The family home and funeral are private to family and close relations. Family Flowers, please donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director.