Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Co Leitrim, 9th August 2021 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers; Jimmy and Tommy, sisters; Rose (U.S.A), Josie (UK) and Veronica (Dublin), sister in law Joan, brothers in law Bill and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary O'Brien (née Kelly), Drumlumman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kildalkey, Meath



Mary O'Brien (nee Kelly), Drumlumman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Kildalkey, Co.Meath. August 9th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by her brother Mick, sister Greta. Much loved mother of her devoted family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Mel, daughters Mary, Imelda, Anne, Loretta and Helen, son Mel, sons-in-law Liam and Phillip, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Martina, Clodagh, Annie, Maeve, Evlin, Rory and Kevin, great-grandchildren Freya and Ethan, sister Bridgie (New York) brother Jimmy (Wexford), sisters-in-law Emily and Rose, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mary's Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Mary's Funeral Mass Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Mary's home, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the Church, while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House strictly private, please.

Mary Memmolo (née Gaffney), Mullaun, Keadue, Roscommon



Mary Memmolo née Gaffney, Boston, U.S.A., formerly of Mullaun, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, March 27th 2020. Mary will be sadly missed by her son Michael, brother Michael, sisters Sr. Mary Sarto, Philomena and Anne, nieces and nephews. Due to travel restrictions, her ashes have just been brought home to Ireland. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna on Wednesday, 11th August, at 11.30am. Burial of ashes will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. In compliance with Government & HSE COVID guidelines regarding funerals, you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers (35 persons permitted in church) also adhere strictly to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery. The family thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death has occurred of Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford, and formerly of “The 98 Bar”, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford Saturday 7th August 2021 unexpectedly at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife; Elaine, his sister; Olivia, mother-in-law; Breege McGrath, brothers-in-law; Peter and Padraig and their partners, nephews; Peter and James, aunts; Lily (Cavan), Jenny (Cloone) and Margaret (Enniskillen), uncles; Paddy (Dublin), Sean (Carrigallen) Fr. Dominic (New Zealand) and Peter (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends. Sylvester’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Wednesday 11th August 2021 for funeral mass at 1pm followed by private cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Sylvester’s funeral mass can be streamed live on https://youtu.be/uNrcSb656qc Donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Sylvester’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace