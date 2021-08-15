Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, August 15

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Andrew O'Malley - Mohill, Co Leitrim
Andrew O’Malley, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, Co Dublin. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
May he Rest in Peace.
