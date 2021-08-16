Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, August 16, 2021

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew O'Malley - Mohill, Co Leitrim

Andrew O’Malley, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, Co Dublin. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Andrew’s funeral attendance will be restricted to fifty mourners. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Spinal Injuries Ireland. House private.

Pamela Harte, Caldra House Finner, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 10pm for family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards at St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Jenny, her brothers Noel, Raymond and Paschal, sisters-in-law Clare, Carmel and Paula, aunts, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

Pamela's Mass can be viewed online at https://magheneparish.ie/. The funeral Mass will be conducted in line with HSE regulations and government guidelines. Please adhere to social distancing at all times. Numbers allowed to attend at the Church is limited to fifty people. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be given to NorthWest Hospice Sligo care of John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.

Catherine Maguire, Keenagh, Longford / Granard, Longford



Died Friday August 13th peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Colm and son Colm Jr., her father Michael and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Davy and Keith, her mother Mary, brothers Martin, Eddie, Mickey, Patrick, Peter, Sean and Noel, sisters Mary, Josephine, Imelda and Angela, her adored grandchildren Kyla and Millie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday 16th from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St. Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 1.15pm on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard via New Road and Moxham Street, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Catherine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard