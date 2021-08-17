Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Brennan (nee McHugh), Stoney Road, Loon, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & formerly of Clooneagh Cross, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim.

Peacefully, in the care of her loving family and the staff at Waterford Regional Hospital. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Richard (Dick), much loved mother to Michael, Claire, Maire-Therese, and Brigid, along with their partners James, Katrina, and Adrian; adored grandmother of Holly, Zoe, Leah, Abby, Jack, Jamie and Conor and Maureen's brothers Frank and Terry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Maureen was well travelled and had a varied life, career and education. She will be missed by a wide circle of friends, colleagues, her fellow I.C.A. members, her fellow Market Stall holders and people she encountered through both her professional and volunteer work, her craft and her kindness to many.

Maureen's funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning (18th August) at 11.30am for arrival at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (max. of 50 people allowed in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Maureen by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday morning en route from Maureen's home to the Church. House Private please on Wednesday morning. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the cloghparish webcam.

Margie Cullen (née Lee), Farney Castle, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

And formerly Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Cyril, daughters Emily, Benita, Tara and Margot, grandchildren Benedict, Lee, Matilda-May-Margie, Evie-Rose, Lorcan and Mia, sons in law Kevin, Simon and Paul, sisters Anne, Eileen and Brenda, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Margie's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday, 19th August, at 10.45am, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. House Strictly Private.

Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Andrew O’Malley, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, Co Dublin. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Andrew’s funeral attendance will be restricted to fifty mourners. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Spinal Injuries Ireland. House private.

Pamela Harte, Caldra House Finner, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards at St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Jenny, her brothers Noel, Raymond and Paschal, sisters-in-law Clare, Carmel and Paula, aunts, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

Pamela's Mass can be viewed online at https://magheneparish.ie/. The funeral Mass will be conducted in line with HSE regulations and government guidelines. Please adhere to social distancing at all times. Numbers allowed to attend at the Church is limited to fifty people. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be given to North West Hospice Sligo care of John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace