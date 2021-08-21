Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Agnes Keegan (née Keaveney) - Killenummery, Dromahair, Leitrim



Keegan (nee Keaveney), Agnes, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 19th, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Teresa (Farrell), Patricia (Crossan) and Michéal and the late Mary (Cunningham), sons-in-law Michael, Jim and Damien, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday 21st and Sunday, 22nd August, for family and friends only. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. According to government and HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in the church. House strictly private to family and friends

Pat McGovern - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pat McGovern Ballynamony, Leitrim Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Late of Drino Drinks and formerly of Rantogue Stores, Aghacashel. Peacefully on Thursday, 19th August, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Kay, daughter Niamh, sons Enda and Cian, grandchildren Mark, Kate, Sean, Ciara, Conor and Elisa, daughter-in-law Olivia, son-in-law Joe, Elisa's mum Kasia, brother-in-law Raymond Frawley, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many, many friends.

Pat's funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday travelling via Drino Drinks and Castlecara road to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Pat's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon

Joe Rynne - Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim on August 19th, peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Joe will be sadly missed by his son Hugh, daughter Rosaleen, predeceased by his wife Celene. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Margaret, Breege and Marian, sister in law Mary, nieces and nephews, good neighbours and many friends. Removal of remains on Saturday morning to St. Aidan's Church for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery.

Rose Mary Guilfoyle - Meelick, Co Clare / Co Leitrim

Rose Mary Guilfoyle (née Masterson), Stonepark, Meelick, Co Clare / Co Leitrim, peacefully in Milford Care Centre on Thursday 19th August. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Rose-Mary. Deeply missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Pat, Sean and Kevin, daughter Bernie, daughters-in-law Majella, Hilary, Suzanne and Noeleen, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick on Saturday (21st August) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/102876678474572/posts/208531434575762/

Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle) - Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon



After a brief illness at Mullingar General Hospital and in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and much loved mother of Carmel, Patrick, Teresa and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kay, Chris and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Willie (Billy), relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Monday, August 23rd, to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Ethna's Funeral Mass is private to family and relatives, limited to 50 people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking https://churchcamlive.com/strokestown/ and will be broadcast on the church parish radio, frequency 108FM.

May they all Rest in Peace.