Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Agnes Keegan (née Keaveney) - Killenummery, Dromahair, Leitrim



Keegan (nee Keaveney), Agnes, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 19th, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Teresa (Farrell), Patricia (Crossan) and Michéal and the late Mary (Cunningham), sons-in-law Michael, Jim and Damien, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. According to government and HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in the church. House strictly private to family and friends.

Margaret (Margie) Brennan - Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



Margaret (Margie) Brennan Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 21st August, 2021. Peacefully, in her 85th year, in the wonderful care of the staff, especially her grandniece Zola, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her parents Dominic and Mary Kate, brother Jimmy Joe, sisters Mary Derwin and Sr. John (Sue) and her nephew Timothy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Domcie, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces Orla Fallon, Cathy Weston, Paula Cull and Susan, nephews Barry, Fergal and Justin, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew, cousins, relatives and all her friends in Drumderrig Nursing Home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (24th Aug) at 3pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) - Church Road, Arigna, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. August 21st 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnnie, and her children Ann, Ownie, George and Kevin, her grandchildren Ownie, Johnnie and Amy. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family Ann, Patrick, Margaret, Johnnie, Rita, Irene, Paul, Una and Linda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home No. 8 Church Road, Arigna on Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle) - Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon



After a brief illness at Mullingar General Hospital and in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and much loved mother of Carmel, Patrick, Teresa and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kay, Chris and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Willie (Billy), relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Monday, August 23rd, to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Ethna's Funeral Mass is private to family and relatives, limited to 50 people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking https://churchcamlive.com/strokestown/ and will be broadcast on the church parish radio, frequency 108FM.

Kathleen Grimes (née Gillen)- Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully at her daughters home on the 20th of August 2021. Predeceased by her husband Danny, brothers Mel, Pat (Corlea), Tom (Florida) and sister Peggy Geiselhart (Florida). Sadly missed by all who loved her - daughters Phyllis, Finola Quinn, sons Danny, Ciaran, Patsy (New York), Mel (New York), son-in-law Peter, partners Ann Crotty and Desmond Khan, grandchildren Caelan and Eoin, sisters Theresa Berry (New Jersey), Maureen Hannon and her husband John (Coventry), brother John and his wife Ann (Birmingham), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Monday, 23rd August, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by burial afterwards in old cemetery, Drumlish. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live please click on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-drumlish

May they all Rest in Peace.