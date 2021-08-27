Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Betty) Keenan (née Slevin), Tooman, Mohill, Leitrim



Keenan (nee Slevin) Elizabeth (Betty) Tooman, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on August 26th 2021, aged 95 years, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and infant son Joseph. Sadly, missed by her sons John, Thomas and Gerard, daughters Teresa Masterson and Mary Reynolds, daughters in law Ann and Patsy, Gerard’s partner Áine, sons in law Kevin and Michael, sisters in law Teresa Slevin and Bridget Kreappel (New York), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Betty will repose at her home on Friday from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Betty’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Gortletteragh, for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery.

Billy Moriarty, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Thurles, Tipperary



Billy Moriarty, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Urard, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Lizzie, sister Mary and brothers Tom and Joseph. Deeply regretted by his partner Kathleen, his loving family Chris, Susan, Sean and Peter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters Breda (Hickey) and Margaret (Barnaville), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving at 7.15pm with Mass at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning for family and close friends (Max 50 people) at 11.30 followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Kathleen Scully (née Brennan), Moygara, Gurteen, Sligo / Ballymote, Sligo



Scully, Kathleen (née Brennan) Moygara, Gurteen Co. Sligo and formerly of Phaleesh, Killavil, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 25th of August 2021, peacefully, at the North West Hospice. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, her sister Nodie (Noreen) Nugent and her daughter-in-law Teresa. Beloved mother of Farrel, Michael, Ann (Roddy) and Tony. She will be deeply missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Aoife, Fiona, Emma, Aimee, Katelyn, Emer and Aaron, daughter-in-law Anita, son-in-law Pat, sisters Maureen Forrest (California), Carmel McSharry (Chaffpool), brother Mikie (Killavil), P.J. (Carrowloughlin), Sean (Wexford), Aidan (Dublin), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand & great nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. House private please. Reposing at Perry's Funeral Home, Ballymote on Friday 27th for family and close friends only, between 6 P.M. and 7.30 P.M. Funeral cortege from her home to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Killavil for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards at St. Columba's Cemetery, Carrownanty, Ballymote. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the J.B. Perry Funeral Directors Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jbperryfuneraldirectors

Michael Brady (Junior), Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Michael Brady (Junior), Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, suddenly. Son of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Vera, siblings Mark, Michelle, Wayne, Anita & Aaron, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Friday from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday from his residence at 3.30p.m arriving at Lakelands Crematorium for service and cremation at 4.30p.m, going through Main St, Ballyconnell at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to SOSAD C/O Brian Fee undertaker. To view the service log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Live stream password is : Lakelandsfuneral2021

Julia Magee, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Julia Magee, Portnaquin, Killeshandra, Cavan on Tuesday, 24th August, 2021, peacefully, at Virginia (HSE) Community Health Centre. Julia resided at Virginia Community Health Centre in recent years under the kind and excellent professional care of the staff. She was formerly of Portnaquin, Killeshandra, before leaving to work as a nurse and midwife in Scotland and England. Julia is pre-deceased by her sisters and brothers, and will be missed by her nieces and nephews.

Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.15am to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra

Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, peacefully, on Wednesday, 25th August, at Arás Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, surrounded by her loving family, Sr Perpetua O'Donnell, Annie Faulkner and family. Funeral Mass, Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with interment in Killymard Cemetery, Donegal Town, afterwards. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Arás Mhic Suibhne Patient Comfort Fund.

May they all Rest in Peace.