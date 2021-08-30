Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim Sunday 29th August 2021 peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his loving wife; Mona, his infant daughter; Nuala, sister; Ellie Rose and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son; Aidan, daughters; Maura (Gilbane), Monica (Quinn) and Patricia (O’Dowd), sister; Ann (Nancy) (London)’ brother-in-law; Connie (USA), daughter-in-law; Evelyn, sons-in-law, Bernard, James and Richard, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbour and friends. Packie Joe’s cortege will travel past "Murphy’s of Gorvagh" to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 31st August 2021 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Packie Joe’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Gerard Reilly, Templemore, Tipperary and Rooskey, Roscommon

Gerard (Gerry) Reilly, Adamstown, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, (An Garda Siochana), 27th of August 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased his brothers Michael A, Tommy Pat, John Joe and Bennie, and sisters, Margaret Rogers, Alice Preece and Mary Reynolds. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Michael, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Georgie, son-in-law Colm Murphy, grandchildren Kieran, Conor, Barney, Alice and Eve, sisters Teresa (Lennon), Monica (Alford), Nancy (Reilly), brothers-in-law Tommy (Lennon) and Tommy (Alford), sister-in-law Kathleen (Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning from his residence at 11.15 am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com Gerry’s Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Willie O'Beirne, Whiterock, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brothers Charlie and Pat, sisters May (Cosgrove) and Nellie (McGowan). Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will leave funeral home on Monday morning at 10.30 am, via Willie’s home (Whiterock) to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Drumlea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Willie’s funeral is restricted to 50 people.

James Patrick (Pat) Meehan, Cregane, Charleville, Cork / Ballymote, Sligo



Brother of the late Valerie. Peacefully, in the presence of his family, in the loving care of the staff of St. Ita's Hospital Newcastle West. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Joan, daughters Lynda & Karen, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Jamie & Stephanie, brothers Brian, John & Martin, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends. Rosary in O'Malley's Funeral Home, Charleville, tonight Monday at 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Colman's Well Church, Tuesday at 11:45 am for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Mayo



The death has occurred of Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote and formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Mayo, suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, brother John, sister Angela Ryan, mother-in-law Margaret Reynolds, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Danny Roper, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his sons Shane and Donal, his daughter Clodagh and their mother Rosemary and his grandson Daniel. Predeceased by his parents Josephine and Pat his brothers John Anthony, Joe and Seamus. Missed dearly by his brothers Patsy and Charlie, sisters Dympna, Bridget, Marian, Frances, Nancy and Kitty and all extended family and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 30th August, in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

May they all Rest in Peace