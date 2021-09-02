Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Patrick's Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Margaret, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Myra Dolan (née Hunt), Furnace, Dromod, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Myra Dolan nee Hunt, Furnace, Dromod, Co. Leitrim August 31st 2021 peacefully at her home following a illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved wife and best friend of Ciaran and dear mother to Nicola Reynolds, Nadine Charles and in earlier years to her brother Martin, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons in law John and David, her grandchildren Laila, Jack, Emmy, Bobby, Sophie and Sadie, her extended family and many friends.

Myra’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

Anna-May Crowe (née Mc Dermott),Ballyconnell, Cavan / Dunshaughlin, Meath



Anna-May Crowe (nee MC Dermott), Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath. August 31st 2021 at Cavan General Hospital. Daughter of the late Tommy & Teresa Tully, Killeshandra. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Vincent, children Gary, Abigail (Mohan) & Camilla (O'Connor) of Dunshaughlin, grandchildren Thomas, Rachel, beloved Julie, Sophie, Hugh, Eva, Andrea, Eoin, Liam, Evan & Senan, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Joe, Mic, brothers Paddy, Brendan, Enda (Killeshandra), Kevin (Blanchardstown), sisters Bernadette Fitzpatrick (Dublin), Roisin Devaney (Drumkeerin), Joan O'Donoghue (Tuam), Pauline Smith (Cavan), Colette Mc Mahon (Blanchardstown), extended family & friends.

Removal of remains on Friday arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan arriving via Killeshandra at 4 o'clock.

Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford

Bryonny died in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on 31st, August, 2021, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends.

Bryonny's remains will arrive to Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill on Saturday 4th for 11 o'clock Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes. Bryonny's Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home on route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard.

May they all Rest in Peace.