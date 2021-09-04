Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas (Junie) Guckian, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Roscommon

Thomas (Junie) Guckian, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Daleview, Drumboylan and Drumcondra, Dublin. 2nd September 2021 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr. Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brothers Eugene and Fr. Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother John (Drumboylan), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Junie's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday at 3 o'clock to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, for Mass of Christian Burial at 3.30 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.



Sean Goldrick, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sean Goldrick, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. September 2nd 2021 (peacefully) at St.John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, brother Seamus. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Gerry and Thomas, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Sean's Funeral Mass Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Sean's Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family only.



Lena McGovern (née Curran), Aughoo East, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Thursday Sept. 2nd 2021 peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband, Francie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Colette, Terry, Liam, Thomas, Anita, Kevin, Mary & Teresa, her brother Eddie (Curran) and sister Teresa (King) (U.K.) her sons-in-law & daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore for family and close friends this Friday evening from 4pm until 7pm and privately on Saturday for family only. Removal on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore.



Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, 2nd September 2021, peacefully, in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Gertrude. Beloved husband to Lily and devoted father to Liam (Athlone), Declan (Tarmonbarry), Aidan (England), Ken (Netherlands) and Enda (Athlone). Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Anne, Cherie, Joanne, Manon and Sheila, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Eoghan, Katie, Amy, Sinéad, Ciara, Pádraig, Kenae, Róisín, Emma, Elias, Oisín, Cailean, Sirius and Saoirse, nieces and nephews. Remembered with love by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral cortège from his home on Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm for 4pm Mass in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, followed by burial in Clondra Cemetery. House private on Saturday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church of The Sacred Heart Web site at https://www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry. The funeral and burial will be in full compliance with current COVID guidelines.

Christina Scanlon (née Mc Garry), Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Christina Scanlon (nee Mc Garry) on 2nd of September peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Deerpark, Boyle. Predeceased by her loving husband John, her sisters Maureen Mc Garry and Eithne Stephenson and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tony and daughter Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Christina's remains will leave Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Saturday, 4th of September, to arrive in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. In compliance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings, Christina's funeral is restricted to 50 persons in the church. Christina's Funeral Mass may viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. The Scanlon family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Kathleen O'Reilly (née Galligan), Derries Lower, Killeshandra, Cavan

Kathleen (Katie) O'Reilly (nee Galligan), Derries Lower, Killeshandra, County Cavan (and formerly of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet), 2nd September 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Philip, son Pee and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Anna, Johnny, Katie, Minnie, Seamus, Bernie, Noel, Finny, Nuala and Majella; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen, Annette and Maura; brother Philip, brother-in-law Mal, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence in the Derries on Friday, 3rd September, for family, friends and neighbours, from 2pm - 8pm until Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Katie's Funeral Mass are limited to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra.

Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford

Bryonny died in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on 31st, August, 2021, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. Bryonny's remains will arrive to Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill on Saturday 4th for 11 o'clock Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes. Bryonny's Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home on route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard.

Bridget McGarrigle (née Barron), 4 Davog Drive, Belleek, Fermanagh



Bridget McGarrigle (nee Barron), beloved wife of the late Daniel, 4 Davog Drive, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, September 1st, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family Michael (Geraldine), Danny (Angela), Thomas (Siobhan), Bronagh (Kevin), sister Eileen Devanney, brother Michael. Predeceased by brothers John, Thomas, Paddy, Robbie and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her family, her 12 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Reposing at her home with removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sharon Devine (nee Prendergast),Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal / Donaghmede, Dublin



Sharon Devine, nee Prendergast, Donaghmede, Dublin and late of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 1st September 2021 unexpectedly in Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Tom Devine and loving daughter of the late Tom Prendergast. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin, her mother Helena, sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth, brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at the Family Home, Sheil Ave., Bundoran on Saturday and Sunday. House Strictly Private Please. Removal on Monday morning, Sept. 6th, at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm. Sharon's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Thomas (Junior) Doorley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Thomas (Junior) Doorley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon on Friday, 3rd September, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Annie (Baby), sister Nancy and his parents. Thomas is mourned by his loving family, his sons Aidan and John and his brother Ignatius. He will be sadly missed by his precious grandchildren - Niamh, Jack, Owen, Ailbhe and Maeve, his daughter-in-law Lorna and her family, his many cousins, relatives, dear neighbours in Slatta and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Anne's Church, Slatta on Sunday, 5th September. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. You can view the funeral mass by clicking on the following link. https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/ House private please at all times.

May they all Rest in Peace.