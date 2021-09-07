Leitrim deaths- Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Peacefully at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9th, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends.
May he Rest in Peace
