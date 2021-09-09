Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 9, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Willie Ward, Cattan Cross, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim



Tuesday 7th Sept, peacefully at St Patrick’s hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by hie parents Brigid and Pat, brothers Jim Pat & Theo, Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, sister Anna May Lynch (Inishkeen, Co. Monaghan), Brother Mike (London), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Removal on Friday morning via Cattan to St Mary’s Church Gortletteragh arriving for 12 o’clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Cloone new cemetery All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/600521716

Elaine McGloin, Erriff, Glenade, Leitrim



Elaine McGloin, Erriff, Glenade, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her heart broken parents Patsy and Anne, sisters, Fiona, Louise (Noel), brothers, Pauraic (Tracey), Stephen (Ann), Mark (Bernie), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her home from 8pm this evening. Removal from her home on Friday at 12:30PM to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade for 1PM Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Conwell New Cemetery. House private to family on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice or to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital. Due to current restrictions the house and church will be private to family, close friends and neighbours only please. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/jeHTbvfhmW4.

Marie Quinn, Cloonaught, Drumlish, Longford



Marie died, suddenly, in Mullingar General Hospital, on 7th September 2021, after a short illness. She is predeceased by her parents Michael Joe and Alice and her brother Michael. Marie will be sadly missed by her brothers Brian (USA) and Pat, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Mary, nephews Michael and Mark, niece Edel, neighbours, cousins and friends. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Thursday 8th from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home on Friday morning, traveling via Marie's home, on route to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Drumlish New Cemetery.

John McLoughlin,Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon, N41 TC59 / Ballinamuck, Longford



John McLoughlin, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, N41 TC59 and formerly of Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, September 8th, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his grandson Liam, sister Mary(USA) and niece Eileen (USA). Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chrissie (née Greene), his heartbroken daughters Evonne and Áine, sons-in-law Brian McLoughlin and Brian Hall, grandchildren Seán, Daniel, Niamh, Tara and Sinéad, brother Joe Pat (Ballinamuck) and his wife Carmel, sisters Anne and Martha (USA) and Margaret (Wicklow), sister-in-law Evelyn Reynolds and her husband George (Esker, Dromod), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, September 9th, from 5-8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral cortège will depart from his residence on Friday morning, September 10th, at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass at St. Anne's Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. Due to continued government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mass will be for family and close friends. You can view the Mass via https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Ruth Seavers, 19 Killowen Cottages, Kenmare, Kerry / Churchtown, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



Ruth Seavers, (19 Killowen Cottages, Kenmare Co Kerry, Churchtown, Dublin and Belturbet, Cavan and Swansea, Wales.) On the 6th of September, 2021, Ruth passed away at her Mother's home in Kenmare. Beloved daughter of Martha Clarke, the late David Seavers and step-daughter of the late Adele Seavers. Dearly loved by her mother, uncles Paul, Michael and Paul, Aunts Laura, Teresa, Barbara and Lucia, cousins and good friends. Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (September 12th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Monday (September 13th) to St. Patrick's Church, Kenmare for 3.00pm service which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by private cremation. Ruth's mother would greatly appreciate the presence of all Ruth's friends and family and all those who supported her throughout her life.

Noel Rock, Raheengraney, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 X207) and formerly of Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Noel Rock, Raheengraney, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 X207) and formerly of Elphin, Co. Roscommon on September 7th 2021, peacefully, at his residence, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Florence, his sister Maura and brother Tommie. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, his sons Neil (Oxford) and Michael (Carnew), his daughters Ciara and Aoife (New Zealand), his brother Mick and sister Angela (Elphin), his sisters-in-law Angela, Anne and Betty, brothers-in-law Paddy, John and Eddie Cumiskey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, granddaughters and friends.

Removal from his home on Thursday, 9th September, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Carnew, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Tomacork Cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Wicklow Hospice.

Noel Gallagher, late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Gallagher (Dublin) 7 September 2021, peacefully, surrounded by the wonderful care of the staff at the Willows West Nursing Home, Cherry Orchard. Noel, late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot and previously Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Mary and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving children Noel and Linda, brother Larry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law Ken, daughter in law Sandra and wide circle of very close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Emmet Road, on Thursday, September 9th, from 15:00 until 17:00. Removal to St. Michael's Church, in time for Requiem Mass on Friday, September 10th, at 10am, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

The church is limited to 50% of its normal capacity. If you would like to view the funeral live, then please use this link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bulfinroad. A private message of condolence for her family can be left by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries please to Massey Bros, Emmett Road, Inchicore on 01 4532751

Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9th, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends.

June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. September 7th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Gaughan, Dublin), son Jim (Maynooth), son-in-law Brian Gaughan, daughter-in-law Martha O'Rourke, grandchildren Deirdre, Gràinne, Aimee and Jean, great grandchildren Conor, Finn and Ella, her sister Patricia Cox (Donegal Town), and all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Friday morning, Sept. 10th, from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. June's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning on www.magheneparish.ie. Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of June to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Micheál McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



Suddenly, at University College Hospital, Galway. Beloved son of Gerry & Baby, much loved brother of Stella & Frankie and adored uncle of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmaid. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Yvonne, uncles Fr. Frank and Vincent, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Reposing at his home on Friday, September 10th, from 2pm until 8pm. Removal to Kiltrustan Church on Saturday, September 11th, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Rita Howe, 4 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rita Howe, 4 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Leitrim, Boho Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in The Sacred Heart Church, Boho, coming via the Coalbog Rd., on Thursday, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, family home, Mass and funeral will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds along the Coalbog Rd. en route to the church. Deeply loved and missed always by her sisters Teresa, Patricia and Mena and all the family circle.

Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Valerie Bodkin (nee Carley) Midgefield, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the kind care at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Monday, 6th September 2021. Predeceased by her husband PJ, parents John & Nellie, her brothers Eamon, Sean & Tommy. Valerie will be sadly mourned by her loving family, sister in law Bernadette Sharwin, kind neighbours, relatives & good friends. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Fourmilehouse, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. In adherence with government guidelines and overall safety. Mass is restricted to family, neighbours & friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace.