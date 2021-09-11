Search

11/09/2021

Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 11, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tony Earley, Derrintovey, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tony Earley, Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Teresa and son-in-law Noel, sister Margaret (London), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, Dowra for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Doobally Cemetery. Due to Covid and HSE guidelines it is limited to 50% capacity in the church while also adhering to social distancing in the vicinity of the church and cemetery.

Bernadette Reilly (née Murray), Drumhass, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Bernadette, formerly of Ballyfermot, Co.Dublin, 8th September 2021, peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Eileen and by her sisters Mary, Eileen, June and Margaret. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family daughters Emma and Karen, sons Patrick and Stephen and their father Paddy, sisters Rebecca, Anne, Kathleen, Colette, Doreen, Diane and Becky, brothers Michael, Pat, Frank, Gerard and Tony, son-in-law Dean, daughter-in-law Kim, Karen’s partner Ruth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Samuel, Gracie, Nathan, Harrison and Noah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A prayer service will take place in Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.45am, Bernadette’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home at 12 noon and proceed to Mount Jerome for Cremation at 1.45pm.

Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin / Phibsboro, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

Reynolds (nee Reynolds) (Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin and Breanross South, Co. Leitrim) September 9th. 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of Leo and dear sister of Tom, Paddy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters-in-law Angela and Siobhan, brothers-in-law Larry and Don, Ann (Celbridge), nephew, nieces, relatives and many many friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning (13th. September 2021) to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery. 

Conall Knipe, Leitrim

Knipe (Armagh) 9th September 2021, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital Newry, surrounded by his loving family, Conall (Nipper) beloved partner of Anna and cherished Son of Hugh and Margo and loving brother of Anne (Mackin), Newry, Paul, Kevin, Tom and Laura and the late Hugh (jnr) and Eoin (RIP), 2 Dukes Grove BT618AT.  The Funeral cortege will assemble at the family home on Saturday 11th at 10.00am to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial at 10.30am, Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Cathedral at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing Partner, Father, Mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law Ciaran and Jerome, sister in laws Geraldine and Patricia, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Due to the ongoing situation, Mass and Burial will be a gathering of family and close friends. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire (Sr Consilio) c/o of any family member or to Funeral Director.

Tommy (Tom) Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Roscommon

Tommy Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Tuesday, September 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Tommy, predeceased by his brothers Martin and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Diane, Clodagh, Orla, Leonie and Aishling, his son Allan, sister Maureen, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. Tommy will be reposing at his home on Sunday, September 12th, from 2 to 6pm for family and friends. Tommy's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Monday morning, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon. 

Peter Regan, Quigaboy, Enniscrone, Sligo / Keadue, Roscommon

Peter Regan, Quigaboy, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, formerly Keadue and Boyle, Co. Roscommon. September 10th 2021, peacefully at his home, in the tender care of his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Jim-Joe and Kathleen, brothers Eamonn and Michael. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Peter and Greg, daughter Michelle, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law Rosaleen and Tara, grandchildren Max, Sura, Luke, Sophie, Cillian, Dylan and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday (September 11th ) from 5.30p.m. until 8.30p.m. for family, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, on Sunday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kilglass. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/enniscrone

Gerard Rogers, Middlesex, UK and Drummin, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon

Pinner, Middlesex, UK. Peacefully, in Watford General Hospital after a long illness aged 80 years. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Adeline and niece Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary Teresa and Imelda (Ebrill), brother Johnny, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, Pinner, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 11am followed by cremation. Interment of ashes in Kiltrustan Cemetery, Strokestown, at a later date.

