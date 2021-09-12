Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, September 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tony Earley, Derrintovey, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tony Earley, Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Teresa and son-in-law Noel, sister Margaret (London), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, Dowra for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Doobally Cemetery. Due to Covid and HSE guidelines it is limited to 50% capacity in the church while also adhering to social distancing in the vicinity of the church and cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin / Phibsboro, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



Reynolds (nee Reynolds) (Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin and Breanross South, Co. Leitrim) September 9th. 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of Leo and dear sister of Tom, Paddy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters-in-law Angela and Siobhan, brothers-in-law Larry and Don, Ann (Celbridge), nephew, nieces, relatives and many many friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning (13th. September 2021) to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery.

Tommy (Tom) Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Roscommon



Tommy Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Tuesday, September 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Tommy, predeceased by his brothers Martin and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Diane, Clodagh, Orla, Leonie and Aishling, his son Allan, sister Maureen, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. Tommy will be reposing at his home on Sunday, September 12th, from 2 to 6pm for family and friends. Tommy's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Monday morning, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon.

Peter Regan, Quigaboy, Enniscrone, Sligo / Keadue, Roscommon



Peter Regan, Quigaboy, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, formerly Keadue and Boyle, Co. Roscommon. September 10th 2021, peacefully at his home, in the tender care of his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Jim-Joe and Kathleen, brothers Eamonn and Michael. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Peter and Greg, daughter Michelle, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law Rosaleen and Tara, grandchildren Max, Sura, Luke, Sophie, Cillian, Dylan and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, on Sunday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kilglass. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/enniscrone

Gerard Rogers, Middlesex, UK and Drummin, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon



Pinner, Middlesex, UK. Peacefully, in Watford General Hospital after a long illness aged 80 years. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Adeline and niece Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary Teresa and Imelda (Ebrill), brother Johnny, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, Pinner, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 11am followed by cremation. Interment of ashes in Kiltrustan Cemetery, Strokestown, at a later date.

Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, P.E. (Retired), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon

Cuilmore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and former Parish Priest of Ballinameen, Boyle. 10th September, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Catherine, sisters Ciss and Sheila and nephews Micheál, recently deceased by just two days, and John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and sorrowing family - brothers Gerry and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, former parishoners, carers Breege, Connie and Susan, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday (12th Sept.) from 4pm to 6pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Monday (13th Sept.) in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltrustan at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. View Mass on www.bradysfuneraldirectorselphin.com/facebook and Cremation Service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to the Live Stream tab and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021