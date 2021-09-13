Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patricia (Patsy) Murray, Fermoy, Cork / Drumsna, Leitrim



Murray (Fermoy & Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) peacefully on September 12st 2021 in her 86th year, in the tender care of the doctors, nurses & staff of Strawhall Nursing Home, Fermoy. Patricia (Patsy), predeceased by her beloved parents James & Margaret, brothers Seamus & PJ & sister Peggy. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her sisters Crissi McCarthy & Angela McGarry, sister-in-law Chriss Murray, brother-in-law Thomas McGarry, nephews & nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces, great-grandnephews & great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy on Tuesday 14th September for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilcrumper New cemetery, Fermoy. House private please, in accordance with current H.S.E. safety guidelines.

Tony Gillies, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Tony Gillies, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 12th September 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and wonderful staff of St Christopher’s Cavan. Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin / Phibsboro, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



Reynolds (nee Reynolds) (Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin and Breanross South, Co. Leitrim) September 9th. 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of Leo and dear sister of Tom, Paddy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters-in-law Angela and Siobhan, brothers-in-law Larry and Don, Ann (Celbridge), nephew, nieces, relatives and many many friends. Removal on Monday morning (13th. September 2021) to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery.

Tommy (Tom) Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Roscommon



Tommy Vesey, Ardagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Tuesday, September 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Tommy, predeceased by his brothers Martin and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Diane, Clodagh, Orla, Leonie and Aishling, his son Allan, sister Maureen, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.Tommy's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Monday morning, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon.

Gerard Rogers, Middlesex, UK and Drummin, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon



Pinner, Middlesex, UK. Peacefully, in Watford General Hospital after a long illness aged 80 years. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Adeline and niece Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary Teresa and Imelda (Ebrill), brother Johnny, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, Pinner, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 11am followed by cremation. Interment of ashes in Kiltrustan Cemetery, Strokestown, at a later date.

Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, P.E. (Retired), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon

Cuilmore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and former Parish Priest of Ballinameen, Boyle. 10th September, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Catherine, sisters Ciss and Sheila and nephews Micheál, recently deceased by just two days, and John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and sorrowing family - brothers Gerry and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, former parishoners, carers Breege, Connie and Susan, neighbours and his many friends. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Monday (13th Sept.) in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltrustan at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. View Mass on www.bradysfuneraldirectorselphin.com/facebook and Cremation Service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to the Live Stream tab and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021