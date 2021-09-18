Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, September 18

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Madeline Dolan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Madeline Dolan (née McPadden) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the presence of her loving husband and in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Michael, sisters Bernadette, Delia and Gretta, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5p.m. until 9p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html

Martha Farrell, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Martha Farrell, Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, September 15th, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Martha, predeceased by her husband Liam and son Aidan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandsons Fiachra and Padraic, brother-in-law Vincent, sister-in-law Theresa, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Martha will be reposing at her daughter Caroline and son-in-law Peter's residence at Seltan Hill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, N41 Y5PO, for family and friends only on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Dangan Church at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. The funeral cortège will be travelling via Curries.

William (Willie) Suffin, Boyle, Co Roscommon

William (Willie) Suffin, 17 Plunkett Avenue and formerly of the Spa, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on, Thursday, 16th of September, peacefully at home in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Maureen and Jimmy, brothers Seamus, Gerry and Sean. Survived by his brothers Eugene, Paurick, Michael, Kevin, Martin and James, sisters Mary, Katie, Martina, Julie Anne and Henrietta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his carer Keith, his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours and friends. The funeral cortege will be leaving his residence to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 21st of September, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Mary (Baby) Kelly, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Mary (Baby) Kelly (nee Loughlin), Drumduff, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Patrick, Michael, Paul, Mary, Nancy (Anne), Brendan and Carmel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Abbie, Chloe, Lorraine, Paddy, Rebecca, Robert, Sam, Adam, Matthew and Etain, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, for family and friends only. Removal on Saturday, September 18, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, née Bligh, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Camogue, Elphin and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th September 2021, (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Patsy and Bridie, and granddaughter Poppy. Bernie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Donna and her partner Thomas, son Derek and his wife Anita, partner John, brother Robert, sisters Caroline and Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren Ben, Alex, Molly, and Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 6pm - 7.30pm on Monday, 20th September (walk through only). Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21st September. Burial afterward in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace.