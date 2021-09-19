Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, September 19

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Duignan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Anna Duignan (née Dillon), Corgullion, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, at The Mater Hospital Dublin, on Friday, 17th September 2021. Predeceased by her husband Michael and beloved daughter Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Mary and Margaret, sons Peter and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Mary Dillon, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Anna will repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday, 20th September, from 5pm-7pm for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Morris Allerton, Bawnboy, Co Cavan / Garadice, Co Leitrim



Morris Allerton, Owengallees, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan and formerly of Allerton's Cross, Garadice, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 18th September, peacefully at his residence. Devoted husband of May and dear father of Sandra, Hazel and Sharon. Morris will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Sarah and Max, son-in-law Dino, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral cortege will leave the family home on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm travelling via Templeport, Allerton's Cross, Newtowngore, Killeshandra arriving at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by cremation. The service can be viewed online at www.Lakelandscrematorium.ie by clicking on Livestream and using the password Lakelandsfuneral2021 Peace Perfect Peace

John Spelman, Ballaghaderreen / Boyle, Co Roscommon



John Spelman, Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, and late of St. Patrick's Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, September 17th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mona, brother Pat, sisters Maeve and Elsie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son Jack, daughter Cathy, sister Irene, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends in Oakwood and Spelman's Motel, especially Bernie and Gay. John will lie in repose at home Wednesday afternoon from 4 o'clock to conclude with evening prayer at 8 o'clock. Removal from his residence Thursday morning at 10.30 o'c to arrive at The Cathedral of The Annunciation and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

William (Willie) Suffin, Boyle, Co Roscommon

William (Willie) Suffin, 17 Plunkett Avenue and formerly of the Spa, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on, Thursday, 16th of September, peacefully at home in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Maureen and Jimmy, brothers Seamus, Gerry and Sean. Survived by his brothers Eugene, Paurick, Michael, Kevin, Martin and James, sisters Mary, Katie, Martina, Julie Anne and Henrietta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his carer Keith, his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours and friends. The funeral cortege will be leaving his residence to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 21st of September, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, née Bligh, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Camogue, Elphin and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th September 2021, (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Patsy and Bridie, and granddaughter Poppy. Bernie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Donna and her partner Thomas, son Derek and his wife Anita, partner John, brother Robert, sisters Caroline and Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren Ben, Alex, Molly, and Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 6pm - 7.30pm on Monday, 20th September (walk through only). Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21st September. Burial afterward in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace.