Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Francis Gilmartin, Letterfine, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim September 26th peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Bridie and father to Mary and her husband David, Clare and her husband Eddie and Proinsias and his partner Lily, loving grandfather to Allie-Mae, deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law nieces, nephews, Aunt Tessie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Francis will repose at his home on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm with all observing government guidelines on social distancing. House private at all other times. Francis’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Francis’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Patrick Fee, Kilsob, Bawnboy, Cavan

September 26th 2021, peacefully, at his home in his 94th year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, sons Tony (Cavan town), Peter (Killarney, Kerry), Pat (Clones, Monaghan), Gabriel (Belcoo, Fermanagh), Roddy (Bawnboy), sister Anna May (Birmingham), daughters-in-law Mary, Mairead, Deirdre, Kathleen & Martina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family & friends. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15am, arriving at St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, via Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government & HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be limited to 50% church capacity. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/



Mabel McNulty, Meenerainey, Belcoo, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mabel McNulty Meenerainey, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by her husband Benny and son Trevor. Remains will be removed from her residence on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid regulations, the home is private to family only and numbers are limited in the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds along the main road to the church. Family flowers only please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam. Dearly loved and deeply missed by her daughter Bernie, sons David (Noelle), Evan (Camilla), Alan (Nicola),daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren, great-grandchild Dara, family circle and friends.

Maureen Harkin, Annagh, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Harkin, Annagh, Killargue, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and son in law Tony; Maureen will be sadly missed by her sons Padraig, Seamus, John and Oliver, her daughter Mary, her daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Naomi, Aaron, Padraigh, Seamus, Owen and Jack, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4-8pm for family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, followed by burial in Killargue new cemetery. Covid government regulations to be adhered to at all times.

George Feeley, Breffni Court, Blacklion, Cavan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

George Feeley, 27 Breffni Court, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and formerly U.K. September 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Reunited with his beloved wife Toni; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday 28th September at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Brian Prior, East 236 St, Bronx, New York and Drumderg, Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Montefiore Hospital, New York. Predeceased by his parents Jim Joe and Josephine. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerard, Paddy, Seamus, Sean, Damian, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore, on Wednesday, 29th September, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan, on Thursday, 30th September, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/coraleehan.html

Dorothy Bourke (née Irwin), Knockbeg, Collooney, Sligo

Dorothy Bourke (née Irwin), Knockbeg, Collooney, Co. Sligo. 25th of September 2021, Dorothy died peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband William. Dearly loved and missed by her sons John and Gordon, her many nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Dorothy will repose at her late residence in Knockbeg (F91 E6C5) on Monday from 4-9pm for family, neighbours and close friends please. Funeral service on Tuesday 28th Sept. at 1.30 P.M in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Collooney. Interment afterwards in the Church grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o a family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.