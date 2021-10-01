Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hilary Farrelly (née Tully), Rossleigh, Willowfield Rd., Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Main St., Castlerea, Co. Roscommon; Wednesday, Sept. 29th 2021 (at the North West Hospice, Sligo). Predeceased by her brother John. Hilary will be dearly missed by her loving daughters Ria, Nicola & Lauren, her sisters Mary (O’Mahony) and Leonie (Byrne), her brother Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinamore this Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Noreen Wynne (née McConnon), Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon / Sligo

Noreen Wynne (nee McConnon), Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon and late of Heapstown Lodge, Ballindoon, Co.Sligo. September 29th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her parents Phillip and Margaret her sister Phylllis and brother John. Dearly beloved wife of Seamus and Adored sister of Maureen (Boyle), Michael (Castlebaldwin), Margaret (Keash) and Padraig (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Noreen's funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick's Hospital, Chapel on Friday at 12.20 o'clock arrivng at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery, Cloonloo, Co.Sligo.

Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Marks Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, GarrattLane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

Henny (Henry) Martin, Marahill, Killeshandra, Cavan

Henny Martin, Marahill, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 29th September 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his neices, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh, Donegal / Dublin

Walter Myles, known as Wally, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly from Dublin. Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Bríd, father of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandfather of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, father-in-law of Maria, Pete and Dave, and a dear friend to many.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 1st October, at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards at St. Mochulla's Cemetery, Tulla, Co. Clare.House Private Please. Walter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Liam (Alan) O'REILL, Stillorgan, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan



O’REILLY, Liam (Alan) September 29th, 2021 (Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan) peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his eldest son, Jerome. Loving and much loved husband of Mary (Friel), father of Olga, Jude, Ultan and Morgan. Liam will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in law Barry, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Elizabeth and Carmel, his adored grandchildren, Conor, Darragh and Niall, Robyn and Jane, Aidan and Emily, Lauren, Pearse and Senan, brothers-in law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.I n line with Government and HSE guidelines, The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live using https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/live-stream Liam’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 4th October 2021, at 11.30 am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilmacud.

Holly Gwen Foley (née Wilson), The Rise, Turry Meadows, Athboy, Meath / Leitrim



The death has occurred of Holly Foley (nee Wilson), The Rise, Turry Meadows, Athboy, Co.Meath, peacefully in the tender loving care of the female medical staff of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Predeceased by her brothers Harry and Charlie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Liam, her son William, daughters Gwen, Lorraine, Genevieve, sons-in-law Colm and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Avril, grandchildren Aisling, Adrian, Karen, her sisters Heather and Hazel, brothers Billy and Ken, sisters-in-law Margaret, Ann, Phyllis, Rose, Rita, brothers-in-law Wallace, Eamon, Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St., Athboy from 4.30 pm until 7.30 pm this Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning leaving her residence to St.James Church of Ireland, Athboy for funeral service, at 11 am followed by burial (via Connaught St) in St.James Cemetery.

Stephen (Steve) Fitzhenr, No. 1 Warren View, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, in the exceptional care of University Hospital Galway whilst surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Isabella, and his sister Margaret. Survived and sadly missed by his heartbroken family. His wife Eileen, sons Matthew, Luke, Jake and his daughter Holly, his sister Edwina and brother James his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Steve will lie in repose at the family home on Friday, the 1st October, for family and friends. House private on Saturday morning please. Steve’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.45am Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection which will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11am.Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, at 3.00 pm Saturday.

Eamon KELLY, Ardsoran, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Eamon Kelly, Ardsoran, Killaraght, Co. Sligo, September 29th 2021; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary Ann and his wife Eileen.

Eamon will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Margaret and Anne, brothers Padraic, Tommy and Michaél, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friendsReposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Friday (October 1st) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, on Saturday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Eamon’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

James Gilmartin, 41 Lord Edward St, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carraroe, Sligo



Formerly of Lake View House, Aughamore Near, Carraroe. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Patricia, sisters Margaret and Rosaleen, brother Eugene. Beloved brother of Francis, Miriam, Deirdre, Rory, Grace and Vincent. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May they all Rest in Peace.