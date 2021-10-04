Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Cullen (née Higgins), Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Annie Cullen, née Higgins, Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in her 104th year, at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and son Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Mary, Ann and Noeleen; sons Francie and Fintan; sons in law Joe (Davitt), Hugh (O'Rourke) and Pat (McCaffrey); daughters in law Joan and Gabrielle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son in law, Ann and Hugh O'Rourke, Knockacoosan, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, on Monday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm, for family and friends. Annie's remains will leave Ann and Hugh's residence on Monday evening at 9.00pm to repose overnight in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00pm with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, c/o funeral director or any family member. The Funeral Mass can be view on the link https://youtu.be/2o46uf5Xxa8

Teresa McGovern (née Wynne), Garryfluigh, Ballinamore, Leitrim / St. Margaret's, Dublin



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Dublin 11. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Denise and Fionnuala, grandchildren Karl, Jack and Erin Mesha, her husband PJ, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter's residence in Ratoath, Co. Meath on Monday 4th October for family and close friends from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 5th October in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions and in accordance with HSE guidelines Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live on CorloughTempleport Parish facebook page.

Sean McGowan, 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Leitrim / Kinlough, Leitrim



Sean McGowan, (Electrician), 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, formerly Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim – 2nd October 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Imelda, daughters Yvonne (Killyclogher, Omagh), Andrea (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joanne (Jamestown), sons-in-law David, Niall and Jason, adored grandchildren Hannah, Ciara, Ella, Erin and Emmet, brothers Gerry, Jim, Vincent, Brendan, Desmond, and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Sean will repose at his home on Tuesday from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock for family, neighbours and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday 6th October at 3.15 o’clock to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 5 o’clock. Sean’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link www.lakelandscrematorium.ie

Desmond (Des) Tansey, Knockenrahan, Arklow, Wicklow / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



(Retired Dept of Agriculture). Formerly of Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rosaleen (née Kenny), adored father of Mark & Catherine & much loved brother of Adrian, Annette (Cooke) & the late Noel (Martin). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren John, Evan, Dara, Grace, Cian & Aoibhe, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Des’ funeral will be celebrated in accordance with government guidelines. Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30 to St.’s Mary & Peter’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Those who cannot attend are welcome to join via the parish webcam www.arklowparish.ie/webcam/. Funeral afterwards to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, walking via the Wexford Road.

Elizabeth McGovern (Darcy) (Liz Ann-Betty), Florida / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth McGovern (Darcy) (Liz Ann-Betty), native of Drumcarra, Foxfield, Co. Leitrim, passed on September 29, 2021 in Fort Myers , Florida. Predeceased by her husband Peter McGovern native of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Bridie in Drumcarra, Helen in Dunstable, England and Susan in New York. Following a Mass burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Valhalla, New York.

Katie McMorrow, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Katie McMorrow (née McGoey), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton on Saturday, October 2nd. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and brothers Jimmy and John. Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, brothers Packie, Francie (Meath) and sister Mary (McTernan), sisters in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton with burial afterwards in the Cloonclare Cemetery.

Julia Geelan, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim / Mullahoran, Co Cavan



The death has occurred of Julia Geelan (nee Cunningham) formerly of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Mullahoran, Co. Cavan on October 1st 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Kilucan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and dear mother of Mark and Sharon, sadly missed by her son, daughter, son in law Douglas, daughter in law Halyna, sisters Helen, Marion and Margaret, brothers Eugene, Patrick, Henry and Larry, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Julia’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Ann Foley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Foley (née Reynolds), Tawlaght, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Friday, 1st October, following a brief illness bravely borne. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Chris, beloved daughter Rachael, sons David, Mervyn, Dermot and Karl, son-in-law Mel, daughters-in-law Marie, Audrey, Yvonne and Emma, cherished and adored grandchildren, Oisín, Cian, Darragh, Jack, Ruby, Katie, Tomás, Micheál, Tom, Elsa, Iarlaith, Donnchadh and baby Isabelle. Deeply regretted by her brothers Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law, Sheila, Marie, Eileen, Phil and Nuala, brothers-in-law William, Tony and Peter, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends. Rest in Peace.

Leaving her home on Monday, 4th October arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, Kilmore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis uasal. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

Joan Mitchell, Birmingham, England / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan Mitchell, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim who passed away in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, 22nd September. Joan previously resided in Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Michael Gerald Mitchell of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton and her son John. Much loved mother to Michael, Pat, Marie, Christopher, Angela, Eileen and Margaret. Grandmother to Kimberley, Jay, Sarah, Michelle, Alex, Phillip, Matthew, Stephen, Stephanie, Emma, Chris, Paul, Stephen, Danielle, Josh, Mitchell and Brynlli. Great Grandmother to Theo, Raya, Darcy, Henry, Mia, Tyler, Elouise, Tristan, Aurora and Rory.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Joan's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

Liam (Alan) O'Reilly, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Liam (Alan) O’Reilly, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at home on September 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his eldest son, Jerome. Loving and much loved husband of Mary (Friel), father of Olga, Jude, Ultan and Morgan. Liam will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in law Barry, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Elizabeth and Carmel, his adored grandchildren, Conor, Darragh and Niall, Robyn and Jane, Aidan and Emily, Lauren, Pearse and Senan, brothers-in law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 4th October 2021, at 11.30 am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilmacud. Funeral Mass can be viewed live using https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/live-stream

May they all Rest in Peace.