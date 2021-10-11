Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, in New York, after an illness bravely fought with great courage and dignity. Sadly missed by her loving family; her partner Paul, son Kayden, mother Gabrielle, father Fintan, brothers John and Tony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick J. Doorey, Castledermot, Kildare / Dunmore, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath / Blacklion, Cavan



Castledermot, Co. Kildare (formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; Blacklion, Co Cavan; and originally of Dunmore, Co Galway). Retired Sergeant, Garda Siochána. Following a long illness. Predeceased by his wife Nora (née Cantwell), parents Thomas & Margaret, sister Mary, and brothers Brendan and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, sons Aidan and Pádraic, daughter-in-law Antoinette, granddaughters Kate and Tara, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Chris, Carmel and Margaret; brothers Jackie and Michael, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm-8pm on Monday (11th October). Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday morning in The Church of the Assumption Castledermot (Church limited to 50% capacity) followed by burial immediately afterwards at Coltstown Cemetery.

Annie Barry (née Hunt), Ballybrack, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Barry (née Hunt) (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) – October 8th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Annie; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Andy, much loved mother of Christine, Angie, Philip, Gerard, and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law Des, her adored grandchildren Yvonne, Karen, Shannon, Daniel, Jonathon, Alan and Cían, great-grandson Lorcán, her sisters Mary and Rose, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) (with strict guidelines in place) on Tuesday (October 12th) from 4pm to 6pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal on Wednesday (October 13th) to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery Shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Columcille’s Hospital. To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack Personal messages of sympathy may be made to Annie’s family by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Ann Staunton (née McGowan), Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Ann Staunton, (nee McGowan) Keelagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on October 8th 2021 at the North West Hospice, Sligo. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise and son Cyril; by her brother Francis and sisters Helen, Mary, Jacinta, Phil, Lourda and Michelle; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Cloonturk on Monday 11th October at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House strictly private please Ann’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



Kitty O'Hagan (nee O'Sullivan) Swinford, Co. Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Roosky), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish website https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



Cunningham (née Walpole) Rose (Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumlish, Co. Longford) October 7, 2021. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Predeceased by her son Dermot and his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by her children Imelda, Geraldine, Clare, Rhona and Garrett, her cherished grandchildren Georgina, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia and Louis, sons-in-law Mike, John, Gareth and John Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11th October, at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill and can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Numbers will be limited at the church and please respect social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice: https://olh.ie/

May they all Rest in Peace.