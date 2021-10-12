Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Gillooly (née McCormack), Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Dublin 9, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



Maura Gillooly, (nee McCormack), Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly Tipperary. October 11th 2021 (peacefully) at Beneavin Lodge, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her infant daughter Geraldine, her husband Tom, brothers Chris and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, sons Michael, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law Brendan and John, sisters-in-law Bridie, Phyllis and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Maura’s Funeral cortege will leave the residence of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Robert Donaldson on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o’clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery.

Patricia Murphy (née Lee), Friars Hill, Rahoon, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim



10th October 202,1 in the wonderful care of The Galway Hospice. Sadly, missed by her husband Michael, her adored daughters Emma, Aoife and Amy, her parents Jack and Marie Lee, her six brothers, her four sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing in Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, Galway, for family and friends, on Tuesday 12th October from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway, on Wednesday 13th October for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. Livestream Link for Mass:https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart

Lily Moore, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Lily Moore, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her brother Alfie, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Cloonclare Parish Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Service will be private to family and close friends. House private, please. Funeral Service can be viewed on https://youtu.be/_gJAdLENv0U

Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, in New York, after an illness bravely fought with great courage and dignity. Sadly missed by her loving family; her partner Paul, son Kayden, mother Gabrielle, father Fintan, brothers John and Tony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick J. Doorey, Castledermot, Kildare / Dunmore, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath / Blacklion, Cavan



Castledermot, Co. Kildare (formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; Blacklion, Co Cavan; and originally of Dunmore, Co Galway). Retired Sergeant, Garda Siochána. Following a long illness. Predeceased by his wife Nora (née Cantwell), parents Thomas & Margaret, sister Mary, and brothers Brendan and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, sons Aidan and Pádraic, daughter-in-law Antoinette, granddaughters Kate and Tara, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Chris, Carmel and Margaret; brothers Jackie and Michael, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday morning in The Church of the Assumption Castledermot (Church limited to 50% capacity) followed by burial immediately afterwards at Coltstown Cemetery.

Annie Barry (née Hunt), Ballybrack, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Barry (née Hunt) (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) – October 8th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Annie; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Andy, much loved mother of Christine, Angie, Philip, Gerard, and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law Des, her adored grandchildren Yvonne, Karen, Shannon, Daniel, Jonathon, Alan and Cían, great-grandson Lorcán, her sisters Mary and Rose, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) (with strict guidelines in place) on Tuesday (October 12th) from 4pm to 6pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal on Wednesday (October 13th) to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery Shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Columcille’s Hospital. To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack Personal messages of sympathy may be made to Annie’s family by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

May they all Rest in Peace.