Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, October 23

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan (née Wymbs), Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at home on Friday, October 22nd. Sadly missed by her son Owenie, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandson Stephen, her brothers P.J., Gerard, Daniel, her sisters Marion Donaldson (Kinlough) and Bridie Travers (Galway) and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Owenie and daughter-in-law Fiona (Derryloughan) on Saturday from 2pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kinlough-Glenade-Parish-Co-Leitrim Facebook page

PJ McLoughlin, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of PJ McLoughlin, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Essie (Margaret), daughters Margaret and Anne, grandchildren Jamie, Conor, Joseph, Meghan, Hannah and Kyle; brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. PJ's funeral cortege will leave his late residence on Saturday morning at 11.45am to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Kilbride Cemetery.

Lena Loughlin, Leckaun, Co Leitrim

Lena Loughlin (nee Kelly) Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Mickey and grandson Mark. Much loved mother of Joe, Micháel, Jim and Margaret. Deeply missed by her daughters in law Susan and Geraldine, son in law Con, grandchildren Abi, Michael and Seán, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to The Church of Mary Mother of God, Newtownmanor, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Murray, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Mary Murray (née Walsh), Kiltybarden, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Tony and baby Peter. Sadly missed by her husband Peenie, daughter Barbara, sons Hughie, Peter, Paul and Neville, son in law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Alannah, Darragh, Dearbhla and Thomas, her sisters, Marion and Una, brother Fred, uncle Weedy and Sissie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday at 11.40am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo O'Beirne, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Alexander(Lexy), Gerry and sister Meave. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife of 50 years, Margaret (Peig), sons and daughter Joe, Aileen, David and Declan, daughters-in law Niamh, Nicola and Audrey, grandchildren Aoife, Cian, Liam, Daniel, Laura, Charlie, Elsie, Isla and Paul her sister Carmel brother-in-law,sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Irene Hanly, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Irene Hanly (née Byrne), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Thursday, 21st October, following a brief illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and her brothers Bernard, Robert and Con. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, cherished daughter Jacqueline, sons Bobby, Colin and Niall, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Lorraine, adored grandchildren, Aoibheann, Conor, Caoimhe, Luke, Cian and Neíl. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Geraldine and Colette, brother Dermot, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in St. Mary's Church Aughrim at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.Irene’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/aughrim-kilmore

Ena Lunney, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Ena Lunney, Main Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan, peacefully, at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Thursday, October 21. Daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret and sister of the late Dr Aiden, Swanlinbar, Paddy and Hugh, New York. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Margaret Mary and Martha Curran, Kinawley, Brother Fr Sean CSSR South Africia, relatives and friends. Her remains will arrive to St Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, today, Saturday, for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kinawley New Cemetery.

Una McBarron, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Una McBarron, Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Friday, October 22nd, at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, in her 104th year. Deeply regretted by her loving nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Sunday from Breffni Care Centre, confined to family only please, arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be watched on the link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Maureen Sayers, Cheshire, England / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Sayers (née Regan) Cheshire, England and formerly of Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, 4th October 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Macclesfield, Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by her loving husband; Joe her parents; Mary Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted and much loved by her brother; Tom (Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan), sisters; Philomena (New Jersey, USA), Jeanette (Loughrea, Co. Galway) and Anna (Falkirk, Scotland), brothers-in-law; Arthur, Douglas and Maurice, sister-in-law; Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Cheshire.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th October, at 11 am in St. Brigid's Church, Kiltubrid followed by burial to the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace