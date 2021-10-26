Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret McHugh (née Roche), Barran, Blacklion, Cavan



The death has occurred peacefully of Margaret McHugh (nee Roche) Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, in the care of the nurses and staff at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sons - Brian Sligo (Geraldine), Paddy Barran (Bridget) her grandson Ciaran (Tamlyn) great-grandchildren Lilian, Danny and Ben (Carney) her granddaughter Mairead (Sligo) and her neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Mass on Tuesday morning, October 26th, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion. Margaret's Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/hbN9QyPNn80. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire.

Keith Geelan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Keith Geelan , Drumlish, Co. Longford and late of Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Keith passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 23rd October 202. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Mary and Patrick, brothers; Gary and Karl, Karl’s partner; Fiona, nephews; Conor and Ethan, uncles; Thomas Martin Gerry and Kevin, aunts; Olivia, Carmel (Crowe) and Theresa (Maloney), cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Keith’s remains will repose at his family residence private to family, neighbours and close friends please on Tuesday (26th October 2021) from 5.00pm – 8.00pm. Keith’s funeral cortege will leave his family residence on Wednesday 27th of October 2021 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Ursula Regan (née Rynn), Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Ursula Regan (née Rynn), of Firswood Manchester, formerly Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim, in Manchester Royal Infirmary on the 12/09/2021. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, daughters Sarah, Frances and Vanessa and son Paul and grandchildren, Mabel, Nina, Elsie, Albie, Oscar, Gloria and Margot and by her sisters, Annie Sue, Imelda and Brid and extended relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera arriving at 7pm on Wednesday 27th October. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday 28th October, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, all donations to Dementia UK would be most gratefully appreciated in Ursula's memory.

Maureen Sayers, Cheshire, England / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Sayers (née Regan) Cheshire, England and formerly of Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, 4th October 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Macclesfield, Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by her loving husband; Joe her parents; Mary Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted and much loved by her brother; Tom (Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan), sisters; Philomena (New Jersey, USA), Jeanette (Loughrea, Co. Galway) and Anna (Falkirk, Scotland), brothers-in-law; Arthur, Douglas and Maurice, sister-in-law; Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Cheshire. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th October, at 11 am in St. Brigid's Church, Kiltubrid followed by burial to the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace