Search

30/10/2021

Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 30, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Dundalk, Louth

Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Co. Cavan,formerly Thistlecross, Mountpleasant , Dundalk Co. Louth, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family Beloved husband of the late Agnes. Predeceased by his loving wife, parents, James and Annie, brothers Seamus, Paddy and Barney, sisters Kathleen (Donegan), Ann ʽNan’ (Sharkey) and Eileen (Fox). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Vanessa, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Conor and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Staghall, Belturbet, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital.

Brendan Mulleary, Hackney, London / Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Brendan Mulleary, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon and Hackney, London. 27th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Thomas, daughter Brenda, grandchildren Charlie, Ciaran and Ella, brother Joe, partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass for Brendan in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o’clock on Saturday 30th October followed by burial of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

May they all Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media