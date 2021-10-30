Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 30, 2021

Deaths in Leitrim
The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim
The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.
Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Dundalk, Louth
Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Co. Cavan,formerly Thistlecross, Mountpleasant , Dundalk Co. Louth, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family Beloved husband of the late Agnes. Predeceased by his loving wife, parents, James and Annie, brothers Seamus, Paddy and Barney, sisters Kathleen (Donegan), Ann ʽNan’ (Sharkey) and Eileen (Fox). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Vanessa, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Conor and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Staghall, Belturbet, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital.
Brendan Mulleary, Hackney, London / Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim
Brendan Mulleary, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon and Hackney, London. 27th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Thomas, daughter Brenda, grandchildren Charlie, Ciaran and Ella, brother Joe, partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass for Brendan in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o’clock on Saturday 30th October followed by burial of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.
May they all Rest in Peace.
