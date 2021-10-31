Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 31, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John James Mc Cabe, Druminiff, Carrigallen, Leitrim



John James Mc Cabe, Druniniff, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on the 29th of October peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Beloved brother of Kevin, Pat, Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Una, Maureen and Beatrice. Sadly missed by his sister in law Monica,brothers in law Tom,and Michael,nieces,nephews and extended family. Reposing at the residence of his brother and sister in law Kevin & Monica Mc Cabe, Drumsilla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Sunday (31st October) from 3pm-9pm. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Monday 1st of November at 11.15 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Yulia Gilbane, County Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Yulia Gilbane, County Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly U.K and Moskow. October 23rd 2021 (suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her adored daughter Feliz, mother, brother, sisters, partner Colm, extended family, neighbours and her many good friends. Cremation service for Julie will take place on Monday 1st November at 4 o’clock, in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Julia’s cremation service will be streamed live on the link below www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Christine Maxwell (née McWeeney), Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Crummy, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, much loved mother and grandmother. Predeceased by her mother Lizzie-Ann, father John Joe and grandchildren; twins Ella and Amy Maxwell, and Casey Allison. Christine will be sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Eugene, sons Ciarán and Adrian, daughters Sharon and Aisling, daughter-in-law Clare Donohoe, sons-in-law Adam Allison and Michael Creamer. She will be sadly missed by her nine cherished grandchildren Ava, Ryan, Jamie, Zara, Mark, Shane, Cianna, Ollie and Amy, her brother Jerome (Mary) and Cyril, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law (Margaret, England), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday Oct 31st from 2pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

John McGarty, Inver Geal, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Castlebaldwin, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



John McGarty, Inver Geal, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon formerly Castlebaldwin and London. 27th October 2021 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his father John, mother Elizabeth and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons Dara, David, John and Mark, daughter Eimear, devoted partner Mairead, brother Tom, Ettie, sister-in-law Dympna, brother-in-law Gabriel, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. John’s funeral cortege will travel via Inver Geal on Monday morning at 9.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o’clock. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ Cremation service for John will take place at 3 o’clock in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace.