Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, November 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021. Predeceased by his wife Mary, mother Rosanne, father Joseph and brothers Gerard and John James. Sadly missed by his son Joe and daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Evgenia, son-in-law Conor, grandsons Patrick, Andrew, Daniel, Fiachra, Gabriel and Joshua, brother Kevin, sisters Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Úna, Maureen and Beatrice, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director. Messages of sympathy may be left in the 'Condolence' section below.

Mary Plunkett (nee Maguire), Stroake, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her beloved husband Oliver, her parents Phil and Mae, sister Anne, brothers Paul and Patrick. Mary will be sadly missed by her children Gerardine Connaughton (Patsy), Anne Deane (Eamonn), Sean (Merese), Máire Baldwin (Damien) and Ollie (Olivia), her brother John, her fifteen cherished grandchildren Patrick, Cáit & Eoin Connaughton, Sinéad & Liam Deane, Claire, Noel, Gary, Mark & Shauna Plunkett, Sarahlouise, Clara & Jack Baldwin, Tom & Jamie Plunkett, brother-in-law Pappy, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday to St. Bridgid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Kate Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 30th 2021, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Mary Kate, beloved wife of Ken and dearly loved mother of Gary. Sadly missed by her granddaughter Jennifer, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair. Prayers at Funeral Home on Friday at 12.15pm, followed by removal to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Paul Bermingham, Boyle, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin

Bermingham Paul (late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Glenmurray Park, Dublin) 31st October 2021; peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Myles, sister Mary and grandniece Brooke. Sadly missed by his loving sister Caroline, brother Patrick, nephew Eoin, nieces Ciara and Lauren, grandniece, grandnephew, Caroline, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Thursday afternoon from 1pm. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2.15pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. To view Paul’s Funeral Service please see link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Margaret Lewers, Known as Meta, Killyvilly, Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Formerly of Rossnowlagh and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by husband Ronnie and sons, David, Noel & Philip. Meta will be sadly missed by her 2 daughters and their husbands (Helen & Aidan) and (Valerie & Chris) (Rossnowlagh) also son and his wife (Keith & Cheryl) (Liverpool) and by her grandchildren (David) Tracy, (Helen) Sara, Paula, Barry, Luke, Frances & Matthew, (Philip) Jackie & Christopher, (Keith) Kathy & Khiana, (Valerie) Joe & Beth and by her many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 2 o'clock with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Anne's Parish Church, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. The funeral service will be streamed live on vimeo at the following link https://vimeo.com/641191923

William Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Willliam Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 3rd November peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Eric will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers Ivan and Kenneth, sisters in law Ann and Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Eric will be resting at his residence in Ardlougher Thursday, 4th November, from 5pm until 9pm for family, neighbours and close friends only please. House private outside of reposing times please. Funeral cortege leaving the residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm travelling via Carncross arriving at Kildallan Parish Church Eircode H14 Y205 at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be most appreciated to Cardiac Failure Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Claire McNally or any family member. The family would appreciate your compliance with Government Covid guidelines and your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his parents Eddie and Ann, his partner Therese, sisters Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), brothers Enda, Adrian and predeceased by Patrick. His nieces and nephews Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack.

Reposing at his late residences on Wednesday, for family and close friends, please. Removal on Thursday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House Private on the morning of the funeral, please. Shaun's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks, both in the wake house and the church.

Brendan Appleby, Birmingham/Cootehall, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Brendan Appleby, Aston, Birmingham, England and formerly Cloongreahan, Cootehall, Co. Roscommon. October 28th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Predeceased by his father Pat-Joe, mother Mary, brothers Tom and Aidan. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Patty and Sheila, brothers Vincent and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Birmingham at a later date.

Ethel O'Hara (née Mc Kenna), Oxhill, Knockvicar, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Ethel O'Hara (nee Mc Kenna) Oxhill, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Elphin street, Boyle. Tuesday 2nd November, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, much loved Mother and Grandmother, Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Tommy and John Joe, sisters Maureen, Rita, Teresa and Bertha. Ethel will be sadly missed by her sons Sean and Brendan, daughters Linda and Eileen, daughter-in-laws Deirdre and Paula, son-in-laws Patrick and John, she will be sadly missed by her seven cherished grandchildren Sheena, Rachel, Ronan, Mark, Evan, Jenna and Lia.

Reposing at her home in Oxhill (F52YD80) on Friday 5th November from 4 pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday 6th November to St Michael's church, Cootehall arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in Killeenan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.