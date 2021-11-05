Search

05/11/2021

Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 5, 2021

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Lynch, Oaklands, Salthill, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Charles passed away peacefully at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Kathleen and by his sister Helen (Keane). Beloved husband of Brenda and much loved father of Joseph, Karen, Jennifer, Kevin and Shane. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, daughters and sons, brothers Michael and Anthony, sister Margaret, son-in-law Jason, daughter-in-law Cathy, his adored grandchildren Saoirse, Róisín, Ailish, Dearbhla and Aodán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, 5th November, from 4.30pm. with Removal at 6.00 p.m. to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, 6th November. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Charles to Ability West. House private please. Livestream link for Mass: http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ In light of the spread of Covid-19, Charles' family have requested that all those attending his funeral maintain social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and avoid shaking hands. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral parlour.

Danny Harvey, 11 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town, Donegal

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains to repose at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Mountcharles on Wednesday, 3rd November from 6 pm, followed by removal at 7pm going to his late residence. Removal from there on Friday, 5th November, going to St. Mary's Church. Killymard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private to family and friends, please.

William Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Willliam Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 3rd November peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Eric will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers Ivan and Kenneth, sisters in law Ann and Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral cortege leaving the residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm travelling via Carncross arriving at Kildallan Parish Church Eircode H14 Y205 at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be most appreciated to Cardiac Failure Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Claire McNally or any family member. The family would appreciate your compliance with Government Covid guidelines and your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021. Predeceased by his wife Mary, mother Rosanne, father Joseph and brothers Gerard and John James. Sadly missed by his son Joe and daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Evgenia, son-in-law Conor, grandsons Patrick, Andrew, Daniel, Fiachra, Gabriel and Joshua, brother Kevin, sisters Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Úna, Maureen and Beatrice, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.  Reposing at the Kilmore Inn, (N41 AE42), Kilmore on Friday, 5th November, from 5pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday 6th, at 10:30am in St Brigid's Church Dangan. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery, Coronea, Arva, Co. Cavan. Please adhere to all current Covid 19 guidelines, observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director.

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media