Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Lynch, Oaklands, Salthill, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Charles passed away peacefully at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Kathleen and by his sister Helen (Keane). Beloved husband of Brenda and much loved father of Joseph, Karen, Jennifer, Kevin and Shane. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, daughters and sons, brothers Michael and Anthony, sister Margaret, son-in-law Jason, daughter-in-law Cathy, his adored grandchildren Saoirse, Róisín, Ailish, Dearbhla and Aodán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, 5th November, from 4.30pm. with Removal at 6.00 p.m. to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, 6th November. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Charles to Ability West. House private please. Livestream link for Mass: http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ In light of the spread of Covid-19, Charles' family have requested that all those attending his funeral maintain social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and avoid shaking hands. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral parlour.

Danny Harvey, 11 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town, Donegal



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains to repose at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Mountcharles on Wednesday, 3rd November from 6 pm, followed by removal at 7pm going to his late residence. Removal from there on Friday, 5th November, going to St. Mary's Church. Killymard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private to family and friends, please.

William Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Willliam Eric Magee, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 3rd November peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Eric will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers Ivan and Kenneth, sisters in law Ann and Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral cortege leaving the residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm travelling via Carncross arriving at Kildallan Parish Church Eircode H14 Y205 at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be most appreciated to Cardiac Failure Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Claire McNally or any family member. The family would appreciate your compliance with Government Covid guidelines and your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021. Predeceased by his wife Mary, mother Rosanne, father Joseph and brothers Gerard and John James. Sadly missed by his son Joe and daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Evgenia, son-in-law Conor, grandsons Patrick, Andrew, Daniel, Fiachra, Gabriel and Joshua, brother Kevin, sisters Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Úna, Maureen and Beatrice, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the Kilmore Inn, (N41 AE42), Kilmore on Friday, 5th November, from 5pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday 6th, at 10:30am in St Brigid's Church Dangan. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery, Coronea, Arva, Co. Cavan. Please adhere to all current Covid 19 guidelines, observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director.

May they all Rest in Peace