Leitrim deaths - Saturday, November 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Ena Fox (née O'Reilly), Corrick, Aughamore, Leitrim / Gowna, Cavan



The death has occurred of Ena Fox (née O’Reilly), Corrick, Aughamore, Leitrim/Formerly of Loch Gowna, Cavan on 4th November 2021. Peacefully in the gentle care of St Patrick’s Hospital,Carrick-on-Shannon in her 93rd year, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, grandson Myles and brother Pheilim. Sadly missed by her loving children Donal, Colum, Noelín, Eithne and Eimear, grandchildren, sister Eithne, brother Ciaran, sons and daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, 6th November, from 2.00pm to 4.30pm. Leaving from her home on Sunday, the 7th of November 2021, for a funeral mass of celebration at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff at 1.00pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with public health guidelines, we request that the house remains private please. Family flowers only please. Ena's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. Donations, if desired, to https://in-memory.concern.net/myles-mc-donagh?fbclid=IwAR1cF_pMnISnVdQITDcUPBAKKN-ypPuCkF-B1XQE-50zm5Fx1aII-CYENSw

Pat McElroy, Farangarriffe, Arva, Cavan



Peacefully in the excellent care of college View Nursing Home, Cavan. Loving husband and best friend of Roisin and beloved father of Miriam, Eileen, Kevin and Edel. Pat will be remembered fondly and sadly missed by his sister Liz Cahill (UK), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many kind neighbours and good friends. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later

Bernadette (Berny) Conlon (née Staunton), Ballintogher, Sligo / Glenade, Leitrim



Formerly of Glenade, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, after a long illness at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Berny, predeceased by her parents John and Mary, son baby Vince and sister Breda. Beloved wife of Vincent and lovig mother of Clarissa and Johnny. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers Seán, Aidan, Padraic, Michael, Thomas and Desmond, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Nora, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Nicole, Sophia, Ryan and Leah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Sunday from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo on Monday morning at 11:00am for requiem mass, with funeral proceeding to Carrowcrin Cemetery, Ballinagar, Co. Leitrim for burial after. You can stream Berny’s Funeral Mass live by following this link - https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-Killenummery-and-Killery-267409810120938/ House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice in Berny’s name.

May they all Rest in Peace