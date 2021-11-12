Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Claire Creamer (née Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Cavan



Formerly Toberlion, Templeport, Co. Cavan. Peacefully after a long illness bravely bourne. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her sister Pauline and her parents John James and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Fintan, Cathal and Sean. daughters in law Claudia, Theresa and Amy. Greatly missed by her adored grandchildren Patrick, Caitlin, Scarlett, Eleanor and Lorcan. sisters Anna, Kathleen and Mary, brothers Francis and Seamus, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends. Claire will repose at her home on Friday, 12th November, from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2.00 pm. in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. The Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Seamus Quenan, Lismerane, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Seamus Queenan, Lismerane, Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo, November 10th 2021; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Seamus will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Friday (November 12th) from 4.30pm until 5.30pm. Removal to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

Eileen Wall (née Kielty), Tallaght, Dublin / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Wall (née Kielty), Eileen (Late of Tallaght, Dublin 24 and formerly of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon), November 10th, 2021 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Martin, Margaret, Angela, Michael, Deirdre, Eileen and Martina. Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons and daughters-in-law Caitriona, Lar, Lorraine and Ken, her adored grandchildren Emma, Ryan, Rachel, Aoife, Ciara, Fionn and Niamh, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, Friday (12th November) from 2pm to 5pm. Removal Saturday morning (13th November) to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass on the following link, https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght.

Noel Lennon, Clooneen, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



Noel, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Noel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Sarah Kirwan (Newtownforbes), sons Neil (Clooneen) and Gavin (Oranmore), sister Dymphna, brothers Brian and Thomas, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren James, Dylan, Ella, Daniel, Matthew and Lee, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Removal on Friday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of The Resurrection at 12.00 noon, a private cremation will follow. The Funeral will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/ To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Frank Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo/Aughavas, Co Leitrim

Frank (Frankie) Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Suddenly, at his residence in the presence of his loving wife, Maureen and daughter, Martina. Pre-deceased by his parents, Phil and Mae, and his brother, Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Maureen, daughter, Martina, Martina's partner, Gerard and granddaughter, Jasmine, brothers, Pat, Philip and Michael, sisters, Marian, Patricia and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday 12th November, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with internment afterwards in New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish.

May they all Rest in Peace