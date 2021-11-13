Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday November 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph Rooney, Carnoona, Glenade, Leitrim



Patrick Joseph Rooney, Carnoona, Glenade, Co. Leitrim and late of Stracklerin, Glenade and New York, peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary, and his sister, Tess. Also, his daughter, Maureen McGloin, his sons, Joseph and Eamonn, his daughter-in-law, Dawn and his son-in-law, Patrick, Also, his grandchildren, Fiona, Sean and Conor McGloin, Kayla and Brendan Rooney.

Removal on Monday, November 15th, to St Michael's Church, Glenade, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please observe Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funeral. House strictly private please.

Teresa Donnelly (née Flanagan), 53 Primrose Park, Sion Mills, Tyrone / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has taken place November 12th 2021 at Melmount Manor of Teresa Donnelly (née Flanagan) (former Melmount Parish Secretary) 53 Primrose Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Cortober, Carrick on Shannon. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Maeve and Myles loving daughter of the late James and Mary Flanagan and sister of Shaun, Austin and the late Carmel and Coman. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (November 15th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brothers and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please toMelmount Manor Residents` Comfort Fund. Funeral can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam



Claire Creamer (née Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Cavan

Formerly Toberlion, Templeport, Co. Cavan. Peacefully after a long illness bravely bourne. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her sister Pauline and her parents John James and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Fintan, Cathal and Sean. daughters in law Claudia, Theresa and Amy. Greatly missed by her adored grandchildren Patrick, Caitlin, Scarlett, Eleanor and Lorcan. sisters Anna, Kathleen and Mary, brothers Francis and Seamus, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2.00 pm. in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. The Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Seamus Quenan, Lismerane, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Seamus Queenan, Lismerane, Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo, November 10th 2021; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Seamus will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

Eileen Wall (née Kielty), Tallaght, Dublin / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

Wall (née Kielty), Eileen (Late of Tallaght, Dublin 24 and formerly of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon), November 10th, 2021 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Martin, Margaret, Angela, Michael, Deirdre, Eileen and Martina. Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons and daughters-in-law Caitriona, Lar, Lorraine and Ken, her adored grandchildren Emma, Ryan, Rachel, Aoife, Ciara, Fionn and Niamh, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Removal Saturday morning (13th November) to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass on the following link, https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght

Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will proceed from the family home to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. People wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from the home to the church.

Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Campbell home is strictly private and numbers are limited in the church. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Ellen is predeceased by her dear husband John and her beloved daughter Mary and she is sadly missed by her daughter Helen (Peter), sons Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine), Fergal (Ruth), son-in-law Paul, and her beloved grandchildren Jenny, Caitlin, Evan and James. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Co. Fermanagh

Terence (Terry) TIGHE, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo, F52 DF72 / Gurteen, Sligo / Greenhills, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in his 89th year, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother John.Terence will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Molly, his adoring daughters Denise, Jacinta and Maria and daughter-in-law Siobhán. Beloved brother to Mary, Pat, Tom and Gerry. Fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Terence will repose at his home on Sunday (November 14th) from 2pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from his home on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

