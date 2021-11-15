Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Francis (Johnny-Pat) Maguire, Lednagrow, Glangevlin, Cavan / Dromina, Cork



Suddenly, but very peacefully, in Mallow General Hospital, in the presence of his niece Hannah (Ann) Wallace, her husband Richard, daughter Nora-Rose and son Michael. Brother of the late Margaret Dowd Horton. Deeply regretted by his sister Susan (Fitzgibbon), brothers Thomas & Eddie, nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Cavan (H12RF78), on Thursday from 6 pm until 8 pm. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass (maximum of 50 per cent capacity), funeral after to the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Brady, Broad Road, Arva, Cavan



Thomas (Tom) Brady, Undertaker & Publican, Broad Rd, Arva, Co. Cavan, Saturday, November 13th, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his family & close friends. Tom will be very sadly missed by his sisters, Eilish (his twin), Sr. Miriam (SSL), Bernadette Hanrahan (Newfoundland) & Rita Condron (Tullamore), his brother Bart, sister in law Pauline, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, good neighbours, all his relatives & many friends.

Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan, on Monday evening from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Face masks are required & social distancing measures will be in place. Tom's remains will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Bernadette McLoughlin (née Coleman), Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Leitrim, F91 F9Y9

Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. The beloved wife of the late Florrie McLoughlin, and the loving mother of Marie, Teresa, Geraldine, Micheal, Joseph, John, Kevin and Carmel, sadly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Rose, and brother Aidan, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Mon. Nov 15th to St. Mary’s Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday Nov 16th at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Bernadette’s funeral Mass can be seen live on: https://vimeo.com/645614025

Mary Loughlin (née McTiernan), Largandill, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Joe, Martin, Paddy, and her sisters Teresa, and Bridget. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Tommy, nephews, nieces, many relatives, friends, and neighbors. Reposing at her residence, until Monday 15th November. House private on Tuesday. Funeral procession will leave Her residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Fahy cemetery. Please click here for funeral mass, https://youtu.be/OAspFYNfCRE

Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Parents & Friend's Association would be most gratefully appreciated.

Tommy Mc Donnell, Tullyvohaun, Knockarush, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Donnell, Tullyvohaun, Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly, on the 12th of November 2021. Predeceased by his father Tom, his mother Maura and his sister Noreen. Tommy will be dearly missed by his loving wife Martini, his son John and his daughters Leanne and Megan, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Tommy's remains will be removed from his residence to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, 17th of November. with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Please adhere to HSE guidelines at Tommy's funeral.

Patrick Joseph Rooney, Carnoona, Glenade, Leitrim

Patrick Joseph Rooney, Carnoona, Glenade, Co. Leitrim and late of Stracklerin, Glenade and New York, peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary, and his sister, Tess. Also, his daughter, Maureen McGloin, his sons, Joseph and Eamonn, his daughter-in-law, Dawn and his son-in-law, Patrick, Also, his grandchildren, Fiona, Sean and Conor McGloin, Kayla and Brendan Rooney. Removal on Monday, November 15th, to St Michael's Church, Glenade, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please observe Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funeral. House strictly private please.



Teresa Donnelly (née Flanagan), 53 Primrose Park, Sion Mills, Tyrone / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has taken place November 12th 2021 at Melmount Manor of Teresa Donnelly (née Flanagan) (former Melmount Parish Secretary) 53 Primrose Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Cortober, Carrick on Shannon. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Maeve and Myles loving daughter of the late James and Mary Flanagan and sister of Shaun, Austin and the late Carmel and Coman. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (November 15th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brothers and family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers please toMelmount Manor Residents` Comfort Fund. Funeral can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

Ellen Campbell, Roscor Lane, Belleek, Fermanagh

The death has occured of Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will proceed from the family home to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. People wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from the home to the church.

Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Campbell home is strictly private and numbers are limited in the church. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Ellen is predeceased by her dear husband John and her beloved daughter Mary and she is sadly missed by her daughter Helen (Peter), sons Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine), Fergal (Ruth), son-in-law Paul, and her beloved grandchildren Jenny, Caitlin, Evan and James. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Co. Fermanagh

Terence (Terry) Tighe, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo, F52 DF72 / Gurteen, Sligo / Greenhills, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, in his 89th year, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother John.Terence will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Molly, his adoring daughters Denise, Jacinta and Maria and daughter-in-law Siobhán. Beloved brother to Mary, Pat, Tom and Gerry. Fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen